Ukraine needs more western support and smarter economic policies to win the war

The writer is a former deputy governor of the National Bank of Ukraine

Vladimir Putin infamously predicted that Ukraine would be conquered within days. The west was equally skeptical of Ukraine’s chances of surviving a Russian attack. However, it has been more than 150 days since the start of the large-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, and Putin is far from achieving his original goal of destroying Ukraine as an independent state. Previous predictions of a short war have been thoroughly discredited, and commentators on all sides no longer rule out the possibility that it could continue for many months, if not years.

A longer duration of the conflict not only changes military strategy, but also the macroeconomic calculation. In the early days of the war, Ukraine’s macroeconomic policy was aimed at controlling expectations and avoiding panic. This policy was based on controlling prices – the hryvnia-dollar exchange rate, for example, was fixed at pre-war levels – and providing emergency measures to support businesses and households, such as suspending import duties. These responses were appropriate to address the initial shock. But as the war progresses, they must be adapted or else Ukraine will find itself in economic catastrophe.

The National Bank of Ukraine, the country’s central bank, has a seemingly impossible task. First, the fixed exchange rate is an important nominal anchor. Second, the NBU is responsible for the health of the financial system to ensure that the economy has access to liquidity and that the payment system functions smoothly. The central bank has some power over capital flows, but Ukrainian refugees in the EU and other countries must be able to use precious hard currency to support themselves. Third, the NBU must cover the government’s huge budget needs to pay for the war effort.

In the short term, this policy mix may work. For example, the central bank can burn foreign exchange reserves. But it is not compatible with the longer horizon of the war. If policy is not changed, the NBU faces the prospect of high inflation, dangerous depletion of foreign exchange reserves and the risk of a currency crisis or banking panic.

The limited resources of the government leave few pleasant options. Recently, the central bank had to devalue the hryvnia by 25 percent. But this is likely to provide only temporary relief, as another devaluation may be necessary. Alternatively, one could allow the hryvnia to float more freely, thus addressing the growing imbalances in the economy. But this threatens to come at the cost of losing a nominal anchor. Pre-war inflation targeting is less useful, given the uncertain monetary transmission mechanism of wartime.

The tax authorities could also try to increase revenue and control expenditure. These options are difficult. It is difficult to raise taxes when the economy is weak. But one possibility is to tax the shadow economy through indirect taxes such as excise duties or increased import duties.

The Treasury Department should finally accept the reality and start borrowing on the local debt market at much higher rates, rather than relying constantly on monetary funding from the NBU to cover budget deficits. So far, attempts to borrow at very negative real interest rates have been rather unsuccessful. In any case, Ukraine’s task is clear: the fiscal stance must be significantly improved to support the war effort over a longer period of time.

But Ukraine’s allies face their own macroeconomic tasks. My country defends security in Europe. Indeed, the world order is decided in Ukraine. If Russia beats Putin, the law of the jungle will become the new regime in international relations.

But to keep Ukraine fighting and winning, it needs not only many more weapons, but also larger-scale economic support. Since the start of the war, Ukraine has received external aid amounting to USD 2.5 to USD 3 billion per month. Projected external financing for the second half of 2022 is $18 billion – a significant amount, but well below the country’s needs. In order to avert economic disasters in Ukraine and maintain combat capability, the allies will have to pay much larger sums of about $4 to $5 billion a month in the near future.

Every day of war means more deaths, children traumatized and homes destroyed. The economic costs of war are no less staggering and affect everyone – from the ruined infrastructure in Ukraine to the specter of starvation in Africa and elsewhere. Ukraine must win this war and win it fast. But a long war is becoming more and more like the base case. This requires a reassessment of macroeconomic policies in Ukraine and the allied countries to ensure that the Ukrainian economy can sustain the war effort for as long as necessary.