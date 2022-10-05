Ukraine links World Cup host bid to beating horrors of war

NYON, Switzerland (AP) – Hosting World Cup matches in 2030 would be “the dream of people who survived the horrors of war,” Andriy Pavelko, president of the Ukrainian Football Federation, said Wednesday after his country made a joint bid. released with Spain and Portugal.

The leaders of the three football federations gathered at UEFA headquarters to present a campaign that they hope will connect people beyond the sporting world.

“This is the dream of millions of Ukrainian fans,” Pavelko said at a press conference, “the dream of people who have survived the horrors of war or are still in the occupied territories and who will soon be flying the Ukrainian flag.”

Pavelko said the project is supported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The anticipated Spain-Portugal bid, which has been more than three years in the making, was previously UEFA’s preferred candidate. FIFA will vote on the host in 2024.

“Now it’s not the Iberian bid, it’s the European bid,” Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish Football Federation, said at the launch. “Together we represent the power of transformation that football has in society.”

No details were given on how many matches in the 48-team World Cup would be played in Ukraine or in which cities. The finals of the Euro 2012 and the 2018 Champions League were held at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev.

The European bid is expected to face a South American candidacy with co-hosts Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay.

Saudi Arabia, which has built close ties to FIFA and its president, Gianni Infantino, has been preparing bids on multiple continents, possibly including Egypt and Greece. It is unclear how Greece would be approved by UEFA to be part of that.

