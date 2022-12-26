Ukraine is calling for a UN-brokered peace summit in February

Russia would only be invited after international prosecution, says Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba

Kiev has proposed holding a so-called “peace summit” at the end of February to mark the one-year anniversary since Russia launched its military operation against Ukraine. The initiative was announced by that country’s foreign minister Dmitry Kuleba, who also set out the conditions for inviting Moscow to the event.

In an interview with AP published Monday, Kuleba stated that Ukraine will do everything it can to win the ongoing military conflict with Russia in 2023, but admitted that diplomacy always plays an important role. “Every war ends in a diplomatic way,” Kuleba said, adding that “every war ends as a result of the actions on the battlefield and at the negotiating table.”

The minister noted that the UN was “the best venue to hold this summit because it is not about doing a favor to any particular country” and suggested that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres could act as a mediator for the event.

“He has proven to be an effective mediator and negotiator, and above all, as a man of principle and integrity, so we would welcome his active participation,” Kuleba said of Guterres.

Asked about the issue of inviting Russia to this “peace summit”, Kuleba insisted that Moscow must first appear before an “international court” and be prosecuted for alleged war crimes. He also rejected Putin’s recent calls for negotiations, stating that anything Russia does on the battlefield “proves” that Moscow doesn’t want to talk.

Earlier this month, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky addressed G20 leaders in Indonesia and formulated a ten-point “peace formula” that includes the restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, the withdrawal of Russian troops, an “all for all” prisoner exchange and a tribunal for accusing Kiev of aggression.

Russia, meanwhile, has insisted that Kiev should “acknowledge the reality on the ground” as a precondition for any peace negotiations, including the new status of Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporozhye as parts of Russia.

(RT.com)