Ukraine goes on the attack and begins long-awaited counter-offensive in the country’s south

Ukraine claims it has breached Russian lines in a major new counter-offensive in the south as Kiev forces attack the invading forces.

The Ukrainian military group “Kakhova” said it had seen “the retreat” of pro-Russian separatist fighters from their positions in Kherson.

Russian forces captured Kherson, the first major city to fall after Putin’s barbarian invasion, on March 3.

The southern military command announced today that they had completed the much-anticipated maneuver, reflecting Kiev’s growing confidence as Western military aid pours in.

“Today there was a powerful artillery attack on enemy positions in … the entire territory of the occupied Kherson region,” Sergey Khlan, a local deputy and adviser to the regional governor, told Ukrainian TV channel Pryamyi.

“This is the announcement of what we’ve been waiting for since spring — it’s the beginning of the Kherson region eviction.”

Ukraine has gone on the offensive and launched a counter-offensive to strike back at Russian forces in the south (Photo: Ukrainian military in Donetsk yesterday)

Khlan said Ukrainian troops now have “the advantage” on the southern front.

Several strikes in recent weeks have targeted bridges in the region in an attempt to hamper logistics for the Russian military.

In late July, Khlan said the region would be recaptured by Kiev’s forces in September.

Southern command spokesman Natalia Humeniuk said Ukraine’s recent attacks on Russia’s southern logistics routes “have undoubtedly weakened the enemy,” adding that more than 10 Russian ammunition depots had been hit in the past week.

However, she declined to give more details about the new offensive.

“Every military operation needs silence,” she said, adding that Russian forces in the south are “quite powerful” and built up over a long period of time.

Russia quickly captured parts of southern Ukraine near the Black Sea coast, including Kherson, in the early stages of the war, in stark contrast to its failed attempt to take the capital, Kiev.

Ukraine has used advanced Western-supplied weapons to hit Russian ammunition depots and wreak havoc with supply lines.

Humeniuk told a briefing Monday that Ukraine had hit more than 10 such ammunition depots in the past week, adding that they had “unquestionably weakened the enemy.”

She declined to give details of the counteroffensive, saying Russian forces in southern Ukraine remained “quite strong.”

Municipal workers clean up the rubble of a damaged building after a rocket fire in central Kharkiv . today

The governor of the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula, Sergei Aksyonov, dismissed the announcement of a counter-offensive on Telegram as “another fake of Ukrainian propaganda.” Crimea borders the Kherson region.

The news came as a team from the UN nuclear watchdog headed to Ukraine to inspect the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant — which was occupied by Russian forces in March but is still run by Ukrainian personnel — which is a war hot spot. become.

Moscow and Kiev have exchanged accusations of shelling near the nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest and close to the war front lines, over fears of a radiation disaster in a country still haunted by the 1986 Chernobyl disaster.

The IAEA said the mission would assess physical damage, evaluate the conditions in which staff work at the plant and “determine the functionality of safety and security systems.” It would also “perform urgent security checks,” a reference to nuclear material tracking.

The Kremlin on Monday said the IAEA mission was “necessary” and urged the international community to pressure Ukraine to ease military tensions at the factory.

The United Nations, the United States and Ukraine have called for the withdrawal of military equipment and personnel from the nuclear complex to ensure it is not a target. But the Kremlin again ruled out leaving the site.

A Russian soldier fires a portable anti-tank guided missile ‘Kornet’ at a secret location in Ukraine

Russian soldiers stand in position during fighting in front of Blagodatnoye village, Mykolayiv . region

Fearing a nuclear accident, Zaporizhzhya authorities hand out iodine tablets and teach residents how to use them in the event of a radiation leak.

Earlier, the Ukrainian army reported shelling of nine more towns on the other side of the factory’s Dnipro.

The Russian defense ministry said its forces had shot down a Ukrainian drone that was trying to attack the nuclear power plant, Russian news agencies reported. It said there was no serious damage and radiation levels were normal.

Reuters was unable to independently verify the reports.

Two of the plant’s reactors were cut off from the grid due to shelling last week.

Ukraine’s state-owned nuclear company Energoatom said it had no new information about attacks on the plant.

In the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, Russian forces shelled military and civilian infrastructure near Bakhmut, Shumy, Yakovlivka, Zaytsevo and Kodema, the Ukrainian army said early Monday.

Russian attacks killed eight civilians in Donetsk province on Sunday, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

Russia denies targeting civilians.