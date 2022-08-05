Ukraine forced to cede some territory in the east

Ukraine said it had been forced to cede part of the area to the east of the country because of a Russian offensive. Meanwhile, three more grain ships will leave Ukraine on Friday, Turkey said, following the departure of Sierra Leone-registered Razoni on Monday. Follow FRANCE 24’s live blog for the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

2:16 a.m.: Ukraine says it was forced to cede some territory in the east

Ukraine said it had been forced to cede some of the territory to the east of the country because of a Russian offensive, and the head of NATO’s military alliance said Moscow must not win the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky this week described the pressure his armed forces faced in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine as “hell”. He spoke of fierce fighting around the town of Avdiivka and the fortified village of Pisky, where Kiev has in recent days acknowledged the “partial success” of its Russian enemy.

12:29 PM: Canada sends military trainers to UK to educate Ukrainian troops

Canada is sending military trainers to the United Kingdom to teach Ukrainians how to fight against invading Russian forces, Defense Minister Anita Anand said on Wednesday.

Up to 225 members of the Canadian Forces will eventually be stationed in the UK for an initial four-month period, Anand said. They will work with colleagues from Britain, the Netherlands and New Zealand to train Ukrainian troops in the basics of soldiers.

“This is an all-hands-on-deck moment for allies and partners who support Ukraine,” Anand said in a telephone interview with The Associated Press.

A previous Canadian military training mission in Ukraine was suspended just weeks before the invasion.

