Ukraine FM aims for peace summit in February

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s foreign minister said on Monday his government is seeking a peace summit in late February, preferably at the United Nations with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as a possible mediator, around the anniversary of Russia’s war.

But Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told The Associated Press that Russia can only be invited to such a summit if the country first faces a war crimes tribunal.

Kuleba also said he was “absolutely pleased” with the results of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to the US last week, revealing that the US government had made a special plan to destroy the Patriot missile battery in less than six months. The training usually lasts a maximum of one year.

Kuleba said during the Foreign Ministry interview that Ukraine will do everything it can to win the war in 2023, adding that diplomacy always plays an important role.

Ukrainian soldiers prepare to fire a French-made CAESAR self-propelled howitzer at Russian positions near Avdiivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine, December 26, 2022.

“Every war ends in a diplomatic way,” he said. “Every war ends by the actions on the battlefield and at the negotiating table.”

Kuleba said the Ukrainian government wants to hold a peace summit by the end of February.

“The United Nations could be the best place to hold this summit, because it’s not about doing a favor to any particular country,” he said. “It’s really about getting everyone on board.”

On December 12, Zelenskyy said Ukraine planned to organize a summit to implement the Ukrainian peace formula in 2023.

At the Group of 20 summit in Bali in November, Zelenskyy presented a 10-point peace formula, including the restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, the withdrawal of Russian troops, the release of all prisoners, a tribunal for those responsible for aggression and security. guarantees for Ukraine.

Asked if they would invite Russia to the summit, he said Moscow must first be prosecuted for war crimes in an international court.

“They can only be invited to this step in this way,” Kuleba said.

FILE – United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a meeting of the Security Council on the situation in Ukraine, September 22, 2022 at United Nations Headquarters.

On Guterres’ role, Kuleba said: ‘He has proven to be an efficient mediator and negotiator, and above all, as a man of principle and integrity. We would therefore welcome his active participation.’

The foreign minister again downplayed the Russian authorities’ comments that they are ready for talks.

“They regularly say that they are ready for negotiations, which is not true, because everything they do on the battlefield proves otherwise,” he said.

In comments released on Russian state television on Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed his country is ready for talks to end the war in Ukraine, but suggested that the Ukrainians are the ones refusing to take that step. Despite Putin’s comments, Moscow’s troops have continued to attack Ukraine – a sign that peace is not imminent.

Zelenskyy’s visit to the US was his first trip abroad since the start of the war on February 24. Kuleba praised Washington’s efforts and underlined the importance of the visit.

“This shows how important the United States is to Ukraine, but also how important Ukraine is to the United States,” said Kuleba, who was part of the delegation to the US.

TILE – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presents a soldier’s medal to President Joe Biden in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, December 21, 2022.

Ukraine secured a new $1.8 billion military aid package, including a Patriot missile battery, during the trip.

Kuleba said the move “opens the door for other countries to do the same.”

He said the US government has developed a program for the missile battery to complete training faster than usual “without any damage to the quality of use of this weapon on the battlefield.”

While Kuleba didn’t name a specific time frame, he only said it will be “much less than six months.” And he added that the training will take place “outside” Ukraine.

During Russia’s ground and air war in Ukraine, Kuleba was second only to Zelenskyy in conveying Ukraine’s message and needs to an international audience, whether through Twitter posts or meetings with friendly foreign officials.

Ukraine on Monday called on UN member states to strip Russia of its status as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and to exclude it from the world body. Kuleba said they have long been “preparing for this move to expose the fraud and strip Russia of its status.”

The State Department says the Russian never went through the legal process of gaining membership and took the USSR’s place at the UN Security Council after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

“This is the beginning of a tough battle, but we will fight, because nothing is impossible,” he told the AP.