Ukraine compares its fight against Putin to Die Hard in a social media video

Compare Russia and Ukraine to Hans Gruber and ‘underdog’ John McClane

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry released a Die Hard-themed Christmas video boasting about its new HIMARS systems and insisting the ‘rudimentary underdog’ will win.

The video draws parallels between Russia and Ukraine through an altered version of a trailer for the 1988 action movie, considered by some to be a Christmas movie.

The text at the beginning of the video reads: “This Christmas, Ukraine celebrates the festive story of how an arrogant terrorist’s special military operation was thwarted by a scrappy underdog.”

He makes it clear that Russia is represented by Alan Rickman’s character Hans Gruber, and Bruce Willis’ John McClane represents Ukraine.

A loser who wins against the bad guys. This is the kind of story we all enjoy.

Dedicated to all the diehards on the front lines.

Ukraine will win!

Yippee yay Ki…! pic.twitter.com/JaZzqlOZA7 — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) December 26, 2022

The plot of Die Hard follows police officer John McClane, who accidentally ends up in a building where everyone has been taken hostage by a group of terrorists trying to steal millions.

Despite being outnumbered and outgunned, Bruce Willis’s “rudimentary underdog” manages to take out the terrorists one by one and save the day.

The video released by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry features a modified version of one of the film’s most famous scenes, showing a dead terrorist with ‘I now have a machine gun Ho-Ho-Ho’ drawn on his sweater.

The edited Ukrainian video instead reads “Now I have HIMARS, Ho-Ho-Ho.”

Highly mobile artillery rocket systems are self-propelled launchers, equipped with a missile pod that can fire a variety of different weapons.

Washington has sent 20 launchers, credited with helping Ukraine push back Russian invaders.

Another part of the video shows John McClane pushing explosives down an elevator shaft, but shows video of an actual explosion from the war.

More text from the video reads: “It was the perfect plan leaving nothing to chance, until it all went wrong.”

The war you never wanted is the one you can’t afford to lose.

‘This Christmas, the ancient story of David and Goliath comes close to us.

The Twitter account also posted the video along with the following comment: "An underdog who wins against the bad guys." This is the kind of story we all enjoy.

‘Dedicated to all the die-hards on the front lines. Ukraine will win! Yippee yay Ki…!’