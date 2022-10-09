Ukraine coach wants Euro success to help fight Putin

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) – Ukraine’s head coach Oleksandr Petrakov says he is too old to fight on the front lines, but is still trying to help his country in other ways.

Football, he thinks, could play a role in the bid to defeat Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Football Federation of Ukraine looks forward to a time when the war is over and the Russian invasion has been repulsed. This week it announced that it would join Spain and Portugal’s bid for the 2030 . to organise World Cup.

On Sunday, Petrakov was in Frankfurt for Euro 2024 qualifiers, but admits he cannot imagine what life will be like by the time the tournament starts in Germany.

Ending the war – rather than qualifying – is his priority, but he still wants to use football to raise the morale of those fighting for Ukraine.

“We have a connection with the guys on the front line because they send messages to the players,” said Petrakov. “We feel they need our win … it’s important for everyone to raise their spirits.”

Petrakov is 65 years old, so he was free to leave Ukraine after the Russian invasion in February. But he chose to stay in his homeland with his family.

“I can’t join the army because of my age and I don’t have any special skills, but I still stay in Ukraine,” he said. “We live our lives from day to day. Every day you never know what can happen because the people who are against us can do anything. Every day a lot of people die in our country, it’s hard to say what it will be like in 2024. I can’t predict it.”

On the football pitch, Ukraine has a tough job to qualify for Germany after being drawn into the same group as Euro 2020 finalists Italy and England. North Macedonia and Malta are also in the group.

Ukraine, which missed the upcoming World Cup when defeated by Wales in the play-offs, will likely have to play its home games at a neutral venue because of the war. It has been playing since the invasion of Poland.

“It’s hard for my boys,” Petrakov said. “They don’t see their family. They want to end the war as soon as possible and play for our fans in Kiev, Lviv, maybe Kharkiv, we don’t know.

“It is more important to end the war and stop killing people. That is the most important for us.”

Russia has been banned from participating by FIFA and UEFA and Petrakov insists the sanctions should continue.

“We’ve said before, ‘How can they compete when their army is killing our children, killing our women and killing our men?'” he said. “The rules decide they can’t compete if they behave like this.

“We’ve already said it, we’re totally against it, so we hope it won’t be allowed until the end of the war. The Russians have supported Putin and they have clearly shown that, so it is not possible.”

