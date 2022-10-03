Ukraine claws back more territory that Russia wants to absorb

KYIV – Ukrainian forces on Monday made more gains in their counter-offensive across at least two fronts, advancing into the areas Russia is trying to incorporate, challenging Moscow’s attempt to deploy new troops and its threats to destroy the incorporated areas with all resources to defend.

In their latest breakthrough, Ukrainian forces penetrated Moscow’s defenses in the strategic southern Kherson region, one of four areas of Ukraine that Russia is annexing.

Kiev’s forces also consolidated gains in the east and other major battlefields, restoring Ukrainian control, just as Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to overcome problems with manpower, weapons, troop morale and logistics, along with mounting domestic and international criticism. Putin faces disarray and anger domestically over his partial troop mobilization and confusion over establishing new Russian borders.

Ukraine’s advances have become so evident that even the spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry, Igor Konashenkov, who usually focuses on the successes of his army and the losses of the enemy, has been forced to acknowledge this.

“With numerically superior tank units towards Zolota Balka and Oleksandrivka, the enemy managed to forge deep into our defences,” Konashenkov said Monday, referring to two towns in the Kherson region. He linked that to claims that Russian troops inflicted heavy casualties on the Ukrainian army.

Ukrainian forces are struggling to retake the Kherson region due to the open terrain, in contrast to their successful breakout offensive in the northeast around the country’s second-largest city, Kharkov, which began last month.

Ukraine has been conducting a counter-offensive in the Kherson region since the summer, ruthlessly shedding Russian supply lines and pushing into Russian-occupied areas west of the Dnieper River. The Ukrainian military has used US-supplied HIMARS rocket launchers to repeatedly hit the main bridge over the Dnieper and a dam that served as a second crossing. It also hit pontoon bridges that Russia has used to resupply its troops.

As the front lines shifted, the political theater in Moscow continued, with the Russian lower house approving annexation treaties for Ukraine’s Kherson, Zaporizhzhya, Donetsk and Luhansk regions to join Russia. The upper house will follow on Tuesday. This follows annexation “referendums” the Kremlin orchestrated last week that the UN chief and Western countries said were illegal and fraudulent.

Russia’s steps to include Ukraine’s regions, as well as Putin’s attempt to mobilize more troops, have been made so quickly that government officials have struggled to explain and implement them. On Monday, the issue was fundamental: Exactly which areas of Ukraine is Russia trying to include?

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Donetsk and Luhansk are joining Russia with the same administrative borders that existed before a conflict erupted there in 2014 between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian forces. But he added that the Zaporizhia and Kherson borders are still undecided.

“We will continue to discuss that with residents of those regions,” Peskov said.

A senior Russian legislator offered a different opinion. Pavel Krasheninnikov said Zaporizhzhya will be absorbed within its “administrative borders”, meaning Moscow plans to absorb parts of the region still under Kiev’s control. He said a similar logic will apply to Kherson, but that Russia will include two districts of the neighboring Mykolaiv region that are now occupied by Russia.

In addition to the Kherson areas cited by the Russian Defense Ministry, other sources showed Ukrainian flags, soldiers deployed or other signs that Kiev’s forces had recaptured the villages of Arkhanhelske, Myroliubivka, Khreshchenivka, Mykhalivka and Novovorontsovka. There was no immediate confirmation from Kiev about the win.

The situation in the regional capital, also known as Kherson, was so precarious that Russian authorities are banning people from leaving, Ukraine’s presidential office said.

A Russian-installed official in the Kherson region, Kirill Stremousov, acknowledged that Ukrainian forces “have broken through a little deeper” but insisted that “everything is under control” and that Russia’s “defense system” is working.

Still, Russia claimed some success in pushing back. Moscow-appointed chief of the Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, said Ukrainian troops were attempting to advance toward Dudchany along the western bank of the Dnieper, trying to reach a key dam at Nova Kakhovka, but Russian warplanes had attacked two Ukrainian battalions. destroyed and stopped the offensive. Saldo also said Russian forces repelled Ukraine’s attempt to penetrate the Kherson region from Mykolaiv and Kryvyi Rih.

Neither Saldo nor Stremousov’s claims could be independently verified.

Ukraine reported progress in other areas that Russia is annexing. Ukrainian governor of the Luhansk region, Serhiy Haidai, said Kiev troops recaptured the village of Torske, 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the city of Kreminna. Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhdanov said the area is “critical for controlling the entire Luhansk region, because beyond (the city) the Russians no longer have any lines of defense.”

“Retaking this city opens up operational space for Ukrainians to move quickly to the state border with Russia,” Zhdanov told The Associated Press.

He said Russian troops had withdrawn from the Kharkov region. The Ukrainian army has reportedly liberated most of Borova in the Kharkov region across the Oskil River, 50 kilometers (31 miles) north of the city of Lyman. Officials posted a video as they drove through recaptured streets and waved the Ukrainian flag.

‘Finally you’re home. Finally, it’s Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine!” shouted a spectator.

Elsewhere in the Kharkiv region, a doctor was killed and a nurse injured in a devastating Russian missile attack on a hospital in Kupiansk, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. Last week, at least 24 civilians were killed in an attack on a convoy trying to flee Kupiansk.

Ukraine also recaptured Lyman, a strategic eastern city that the Russians had used as a major logistics and transportation hub. Lyman is located in the Donetsk region, near the border with Luhansk.

Ukraine’s pressure to retake territory has embarrassed the Kremlin and sparked rare domestic criticism of Putin’s war. Tens of thousands of Russian men have fled Russia since the September 21 appeal. Many flew to Turkey, one of the few countries with air links to Russia. Others have left in cars, causing long traffic jams on Russia’s borders with Georgia, Kazakhstan and Finland.

The International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog, said on Monday that the director-general of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest, has been released from Russian custody. Russian troops had Ihor Murashov blindfolded and held for questioning on Friday.

