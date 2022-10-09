Ukraine claims warring leaders of Russia’s security factions were behind Crimea bridge blast

A top Ukrainian presidential aide claimed this morning that the explosion that damaged a key bridge in Crimea may have been ordered by one of Vladimir Putin’s warring commanders.

The 12-mile crossing of the Kerch Strait connects Crimea to mainland Russia and is a major artery for Putin’s forces controlling most of the Kherson region of southern Ukraine, and for the Russian naval port of Sevastopol.

It was damaged by an explosion early Saturday morning, during which pieces of the bridge fell into the sea and a large fire broke out.

The incident sparked cheery reports from Ukrainian officials – though no claim to responsibility – and video footage from the bridge appeared to show a mysterious wave crest beneath the structure just before the blast, leading to speculation that a Ukrainian-controlled boat or drone may have been behind it. was sitting .

But Zelensky’s presidential adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, claimed today that the explosion was of Russian origin.

Russia’s secret service FSB and private military organizations are at odds with the Defense Ministry, trying to undermine each other’s credibility in bitter dogfights over the failed war, he claimed.

Putin had previously ordered the FSB to monitor security on the bridge, a sign of his distrust of the military and the Defense Ministry.

“FSB/PMC trying to eliminate the Ministry of Defense/GHQ leadership… Isn’t it clear who caused an explosion? Truck arrived from RF [Russian Federation],” Podolyak said in a message on Twitter.

A Western diplomatic source added that the attack on the bridge could have been carried out from within the Russian establishment to fatally weaken Putin and cause his overthrow.

‘Maybe it’s the SBU [Ukrainian secret service] but it could also be the first big sign of a bid from Russia to take out the Kremlin czar,” the source said.

Ukrainian president and ex-comedian Volodymyr Zelensky rediscovered his comedic chops in an ironic weather report after yesterday’s explosion at the bridge.

The Kiev leader joked about the humiliating attack on Putin’s supply line and made the bold comments in his overnight video address on Telegram.

Zelensky said: ‘Today was a good and mostly sunny day in our country. Over most of the territory it was about 20 degrees Celsius and sunny.

“Unfortunately, it was cloudy in Crimea, although it was still warm. But whatever the clouds, Ukrainians know what to do and they know that our future is bright.

“This is the future without invaders, throughout our territory, especially in Crimea.”

The explosion happened just hours after Putin’s 70th birthday, while another of Zelensky’s associates joked, “Happy birthday, Mr. President.”

The Kremlin had claimed that the bridge, which was opened in person by Putin in 2018 amid much fanfare in Russian state media, was protected by a maximum security operation.

Russia furiously claimed that a truck bomb had caused the blast and avoided blaming it.

Officials identified Samir Yusubov, 25, from the Krasnodar region of Russia, as the alleged owner of the red-colored International Prostar truck that allegedly exploded. They are still investigating who was driving the truck.

Footage appears to show movement in the water under the bridge a split second before the explosion that tore down the road bridge and set oil tankers on fire

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin sent a team of divers to investigate the bridge underwater

Russian divers are now investigating damage caused by the explosion on the Kerch Bridge to Crimea on Saturday.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said the divers would begin work in the morning, and a more detailed survey above the waterline is expected to be completed by the end of the day, Russian news agencies reported.

The team will inspect the bridge’s foundations for structural integrity and will look for further evidence related to the explosion that killed three people.

“The situation is manageable – it is unpleasant, but not fatal,” Russian governor of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, assured reporters before threatening to retaliate for the explosion.

“Of course there are emotions triggered and there is a healthy desire to get revenge,” he said.

It was not yet clear whether the blast was a deliberate attack, but the damage to such a high-profile structure came amid battlefield defeats for Russia and could further cloud the Kremlin’s reassurance that the conflict is proceeding according to plan.

On Saturday, Putin signed a decree to strengthen the security of the bridge, as well as the infrastructure for the supply of electricity and natural gas to Crimea, and ordered an investigation.