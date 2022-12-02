Ukraine claims it has killed 90,000. Russian troops, and 13,000 of its own.

Ukraine said today it has killed 90,000 Russian troops and lost 13,000 of its own soldiers since Russia’s invasion began in February.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said Kiev troops killed about 90,090 Russian soldiers on the battlefield.

Meanwhile, a top adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky quoted military leaders as saying that as many as 13,000 Ukrainian soldiers have died in the war in a rare commentary on such numbers and well below Western leaders’ estimates of Ukrainian casualties.

The latest figures come after the top US general estimated last month that 100,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed or wounded during Vladimir Putin’s invasion. He estimated that 100,000 Russian troops had also died in the war.

Ukraine said today it has killed 90,000 Russian troops and lost 13,000 of its own soldiers since Russia’s invasion began in February. Pictured: Russian forces fire a self-propelled mortar 2S4 ‘Tulip’ not far from Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine on December 1

Ukrainian soldiers fire a self-propelled howitzer at Russian positions on a frontline in Ukraine’s Donetsk region on Nov. 30

The Ukrainian General Staff said today that their soldiers had destroyed 2,916 Russian tanks, as well as 5,883 armored fighting vehicles and 395 multiple missile systems.

But the General Staff said Russian forces continued missile strikes against infrastructure and airstrikes against Ukrainian troop positions along the contact line, adding that Moscow’s military advance has targeted a dozen cities, including Bakhmut and Avdiivka – key targets for Russia in the embattled east .

Late Thursday, Mykhailo Podolyak, a top adviser to President Zelensky, relayed new figures on Ukrainian soldiers killed in battle, noting that the number of wounded troops was higher and the number of civilian casualties was “significant.”

“We have official figures from the General Staff, we have official figures from the top command and it is between 10,000 and 12,500-13,000 deaths,” Podolyak told Channel 24.

The Ukrainian military has not confirmed such figures and it was a rare instance of a Ukrainian official providing such a count.

Ukrainian servicemen drive a self-propelled howitzer into a front line in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Nov. 30

The latest dates back to late August, when the chief of the armed forces said nearly 9,000 soldiers had been killed.

In June, as Russian forces battled for full control of the easternmost region of Lugansk, Zelensky said Ukraine was “losing 60 to 100 soldiers a day, killed and wounded about 500 people.”

On Wednesday, Ursula von der Leyen, the chair of the European Union’s executive committee, said 100,000 Ukrainian troops had been killed before her office corrected her comments — calling them inaccurate and saying the figure included both dead and wounded.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s General Staff said about 90,000 Russian soldiers died in the war, which is much higher than Moscow’s estimates.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s General Staff said about 90,000 Russian soldiers died in the war, which is much higher than Moscow’s estimates. Pictured: Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi on Dec. 1

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said in September that only 5,937 Russian troops had been killed in the nearly seven months of fighting to date.

Both sides are suspected of minimizing their losses so as not to damage the morale of their troops.

Last month, General Mark Milley, the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, said as many as 40,000 Ukrainian civilians and “more than” 100,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded in the war so far. He added that it was “probably the same on the Ukrainian side.”

Those numbers — which could not be independently confirmed — are the most accurate to date from the U.S. government.

The UN human rights office said in its latest weekly update published on Monday that it had recorded 6,655 civilian deaths and 10,368 injuries, but has acknowledged that it only includes those it confirmed and likely far underestimated the true toll.

Ukraine has been facing a blistering onslaught of Russian artillery fire and drone strikes since early October.

The shelling has been particularly fierce in southern Kherson since Russian troops withdrew and the Ukrainian army retook the southern city nearly three weeks ago.

Local authorities said about two-thirds of the city of Kherson had electricity as of Thursday night, after fresh Russian attacks knocked out power that had recently been restored.