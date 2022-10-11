Ukraine: The brutal general who oversaw the destruction of Aleppo now controls Putin's forces

Russia’s devastating airstrikes across Ukraine on Monday bore all the hallmarks of General Sergei Surovikin, the notoriously brutal commander now in charge of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Known as General Armageddon, Surovikin oversaw the destruction of Aleppo, having fought in the 1990s conflicts in Tajikistan and Chechnya.

Surovikin, 55, was appointed on Saturday after Moscow’s forces were pushed back by Kiev in a series of embarrassing setbacks in recent weeks, and hours after the explosion on the Kerch bridge linking Russian-held Crimea to the Russian mainland.

The Russian Defense Ministry said General Surovikin had been appointed “commander of the joint group of forces in the areas of the special military operation”, using the Kremlin’s term for Putin’s ongoing invasion.

In retaliation for the bridge explosion, Russia on Monday fired 83 missiles at what it claimed were military, energy and communications networks in Ukraine.

Kyiv said the missiles did indeed hit power plants and busy civilian areas in major cities, killing at least 11 and injuring dozens more.

It was Russia’s largest single barrage since the opening day of the war.

In the aftermath of the attack, Surovikin’s name was at the top of the list of suspects likely to have ordered the brutal attacks, which bore all his hallmarks.

General Sergei Surovikin (pictured) was named Russia’s new general to lead the Ukraine offensive on Saturday after Moscow suffered a series of military setbacks that sparked criticism of the army’s leadership.

His appointment came just days before Russia launched 83 missiles at what it claimed were military, energy and communications networks in Ukraine. Kyiv said the missiles did indeed hit power plants and busy civilian areas in major cities, killing at least 11 and injuring several. Pictured: A doctor runs past a burning car after a Russian attack in Kiev, Monday

The general was born in 1966 in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk. In the 1980s, he served in the Soviet Union’s doomed war in Afghanistan.

He has twice served prison terms after soldiers under his command killed protesters in Moscow during the August 1991 coup that preceded the end of the Soviet Union and its repression.

A tank division under his command tore through a line of protesters in central Moscow, crushing three people to death. He spent several months in jail and was later released without trial when officials determined he was following orders.

In 1995, he received a conviction – later overturned – for illegal arms trafficking.

Commanding troops in Chechnya, he was remembered for stating his intention to kill three insurgents for every one of his soldiers that they killed.

He also commanded Putin’s troops in Syria, culminating in his awarding the Kremlin’s highest medal – the Hero of Russia.

Most notably, he oversaw the destruction of Aleppo in 2016, when Bashar al-Assad’s Syrian regime recaptured the city with the support of Russian airstrikes.

Human rights groups have accused him of being complicit in the indiscriminate bombing, using barrel bombs and overseeing chemical weapons attacks.

More than 600 civilians were killed in what is considered one of the most brutal events of the Syrian civil war, including dozens of children.

Surovikin’s command of Vladimir Putin’s troops in Syria culminated in his awarding the Kremlin’s highest medal – Hero of Russia. Pictured: Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, applauds Col. Gen. Sergei Surovikin during an award ceremony for troops who fought in Syria. Photo taken in Moscow, December 2017

Known as General Armageddon, Surovikin oversaw the destruction of Aleppo (pictured in 2016), having fought in the 1990s conflicts in Tajikistan and Chechnya

Until his appointment on Saturday, Surovikin led the ‘southern’ forces in Ukraine, according to a Defense Ministry report in July. Experts have suggested that he was appointed by Putin to take total command in Ukraine because of his ruthlessness.

But in practical terms, some analysts have said he has been in command for some time and question what difference his appointment will make to the war itself.

While he has typically commanded infantry, he has also commanded the Russian Air Force. This may be another reason for Putin’s appointment, as Russia’s army, air force and navy have so far been disjointed in the war in Ukraine.

“Surovikin knows how to fight with bombers and missiles – that’s what he does,” General Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s military intelligence service, said in June.

Speaking to Sky News, military analyst Forbes McKenzie, head of McKenzie Intelligence, said Surovikin’s reputation was the reason for his appointment.

“He is seen as a hero of the former Soviet republic,” he said. ‘He has demonstrated his ability to wage a war involving nuclear, biological and chemical weapons, the latter of which he used in Syria.’

In recent weeks, the Kremlin has rattled sabers over the use of nuclear weapons. Now, McKenzie said, Putin needs commanders who would be able to carry out such attacks. “This is a man who has used chemical weapons in recent history, so that demonstrates capability,” he said.

On Saturday, Britain’s MoD published its assessment of Surovikin’s appointment.

“For much of its operation, Russia has probably lacked a single authorized field commander. General Alexandr Dvornikov likely held the role for a period between April and August 2022, but it is unclear whether he was able to effectively exercise control over the often disparate and competing groupings of forces,” the MoD said.

“Surovikin’s appointment likely reflects an effort by the Russian national security community to improve the delivery of the operation. But he is likely to have to contend with an increasingly factional Russian MOD, which has few resources to achieve the political goals it has set in Ukraine.’

Human rights groups have accused Surovikin of being complicit in the indiscriminate bombing, using barrel bombs and overseeing chemical weapons attacks. More than 600 civilians were killed in what is considered one of the most brutal events of the Syrian civil war, including dozens of children. The image: Citizens evacuate Aleppo, December 2016

Surovikin was appointed to the new position just hours after the explosion on the Kerch bridge that joined Russian-occupied Crimea to the Russian mainland. The attack (pictured) was a major embarrassment for Putin, who retaliated with missile strikes across Ukraine on Monday.

On Saturday, Britain’s MoD published its assessment of Surovikin’s appointment (pictured)

Meanwhile, Surovikin’s appointment has pleased Russian hardliners, who were growing increasingly frustrated with Putin and the progress of the war in Ukraine.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner group’s mercenary group, said ‘Surovikin is the most competent commander in the Russian army,’ according to The times.

“He is the same officer who, without hesitation, after receiving an order, got into a tank and rushed to save his country,” Prigozhin said in reference to his crackdown on protesters in Moscow that put him in prison.

Ramzan Kadyrov, the pro-Putin leader in Chechnya, said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was now in ‘trustworthy hands’ thanks to Putin’s appointment of Surovikin.

The name of his predecessor has never been officially revealed, but some Russian media said it was General Alexander Dvornikov – also a general from the second Chechen war and Russian commander in Syria.

The decision – unusually publicized by Moscow – comes after a series of crushing defeats suffered by the Russian army in Ukraine.

Russian forces were driven out of large parts of the northeastern Kharkiv region in early September by a Ukrainian counteroffensive that allowed Kiev to recapture thousands of square kilometers of territory.

Russian troops also lost territory in the southern Kherson region as well as the Lyman transport hub in eastern Ukraine. The setbacks led to increasing criticism of the military leadership, also from the elite.

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov last week called for the sacking of a top general, while a senior lawmaker – Andrei Kartapolov – urged military officials to stop ‘lying’ about the situation on the battlefield.