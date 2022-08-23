Ukraine braced for fresh bloodshed amid fears Russia will attack on country’s Independence Day

<!–

Russia is planning attacks on civilian targets today, Ukraine’s Independence Day, it was claimed yesterday.

The threat emerged last night in an intelligence report released by the United States Department of State.

In another sickening move, Russia could also use today’s anniversary to begin trials of Ukrainian prisoners of war — forcing the defendants to watch the proceedings from cages.

Locals pass by yesterday as workers demolish a multi-storey apartment building that was destroyed during the Ukraine-Russia conflict in the Russian-controlled city of Mariupol

President Volodymyr Zelensky (pictured) pledged a ‘strong response’ to any attack on Ukrainian soil today

Photos have surfaced of huge steel cages being built in the Mariupol Philharmonic Hall, where the trials will take place.

Last night, the prospect of soldiers legally defending their homeland being held in cages was condemned by the United Nations.

Today marks 31 years since the Ukrainian parliament voted to free the country from the Soviet Union.

It has also been exactly six months since Russia launched its invasion that failed to achieve any of its strategic objectives.

The threat of further Russian attacks on civilian targets prompted the British and American governments to again warn their citizens to leave Ukraine.

And there are fears that Moscow could use the death of Darya Dugina — whose father Alexander was a close Putin adviser — to justify further attacks.

Downing St says it with flowers… Downing Street is decorated with a floral arch in the colors of the Ukrainian flag to mark the country’s independence from the current Soviet government. From Cardiff City Hall to the British Library, Blackpool Tower to Wembley Arch, landmarks across the UK will glow blue and yellow in solidarity with the Ukrainians. Celebrations in Kiev for the 31st anniversary have been banned for fear of Russian attacks on the Ukrainian capital.

The warnings came when Boris Johnson told the Ukrainian parliament that the UK would continue to support the country against Russian aggression.

He also insisted that Britain would never recognize the annexation of Crimea by Russia “or any other Ukrainian territory.”

Mr Johnson said: “It has never been more important for all of us to stand together in defense of the fundamental principle of international law, which is that no territory, no country, can acquire territory or change borders. by force of arms, and it follows that we will never recognize Russia’s annexation of Crimea or any other Ukrainian territory.

“In light of Putin’s attack, we must continue to give our Ukrainian friends all the military, humanitarian, economic and diplomatic support they need.”

President Volodymyr Zelensky today promised a “strong response” to any attack on Ukrainian soil.

As a precaution, pubic Independence Day celebrations are banned in Kiev and other major cities.

A curfew has been declared in Kharkiv and Ukrainians across the country have been advised to work from home.

According to intelligence sources, the trials of captured soldiers of the Ukrainian Azov Brigade could begin today.

The men have been in Russian captivity since the end of the siege of the Azovstal steel factory in Mariupol in May.

They are being tried by pro-Russian separatists in occupied areas of southern Ukraine. They can also appear before judges while locked in huge steel fences.

UN human rights officer Ravina Shamdasani said last night: “We are very concerned about the way this is being done.” Of the cages, she added: “This is not acceptable, this is humiliating.”

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Mr Zelensky, added: “The trial of the captured defenders is yet another Russian war crime. They are fighters who have defended their country legally.’

In another sickening move, Russia could also use today’s anniversary to begin trials of Ukrainian prisoners of war — forcing the defendants to follow the proceedings from cages in the Mariupol Philharmonic Hall. Pictured: A Russian soldier in a hall of the Philharmonic Orchestra in Mariupol, in territory controlled by the government of the Donetsk People’s Republic