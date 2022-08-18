Ukraine blows up another Russian military headquarters in Lysychansk

Russia has lost another command post to a Ukrainian missile strike after a headquarters in Donbas was blown up on Thursday, officials say.

Video of the occupied city of Lysychansk, uploaded to Telegram and taken by Chechen special forces, appeared to capture the moment the rockets struck Wednesday afternoon, sending plumes of smoke into the sky.

More footage then documented the aftermath, with a Russian flag fluttering limp across a courtyard strewn with rubble as men in military uniforms walked around.

Serhiy Haidai, the regional governor, said Ukraine attacked the base – which was set up in the old Kiev security headquarters – killing about 100 Russians, including commanders of the 2nd Army and 20 FSB officers.

It comes just two days after the Ukrainian headquarters of the infamous Wagner mercenary group was blown up after a Russian propagandist accidentally revealed his location in a photo.

This is when a Ukrainian attack blew up a Russian headquarters in the occupied city of Lysychansk, reportedly killing 100 soldiers

Ukraine says 20 FSB officers were killed in base explosion along with 2nd Army commanders, while also hinting other senior officers were also inside

Haidai said the attack also killed a similar number of Russian troops, although Wagner’s owner — oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin — survived.

About the latest explosion in Lysychansk, Haidai said: ‘Not only the leadership of the 2nd Army Corps, but also FSB officers were blown into the air.

“According to preliminary information, as a result of an explosion yesterday in Lysychansk, the SBU building, which housed the headquarters of the occupiers, was completely destroyed. About a hundred Russians died.

‘The majority [were] the leadership of the 2nd Army Corps and about 20 representatives of the Russian FSB.’

Haidai also joked about the “dangers of smoking indoors” – a reference to recent explosions at military bases in Crimea that Russia tried to claim were the result of a fire caused by a cigarette.

According to an anonymous official who spoke to, Ukraine was in fact behind three explosions in the occupied peninsula CNN – damage to two airfields and destruction of an ammunition depot.

It comes just days after Wagner’s headquarters, in the town of Popasna, was destroyed when propagandist Sergei Sreda betrayed the location by photographing a street sign (top left)

Ukraine said it used the information in that photo to launch a HIMARS attack on the base, with Wagner-linked Telegram channels confirming Sunday that it had been hit (photo, aftermath of the strike)

It is Kiev’s first admission that it orchestrated the attacks, although it is still unclear exactly how they were carried out.

Another official, who also spoke anonymously, claimed that the attack on Saki airbase last week was carried out by special forces — while Russia blames the “sabotage” of the ammunition depot explosion, also suggesting a ground operation.

That is in line with what is known about Ukraine’s military capabilities, as Kiev has not yet been given any missiles capable of hitting Crimea – at least not publicly.

Calls for Ukraine to have a system known as ATACMS that could be fired by HIMARS and would be able to hit Crimea, but the US has so far refused – fearing it could be used for attacks on mainland Russia.

The attacks in Crimea — the most significant since Putin’s forces first occupied Crimea in 2014 — have left the Russian military horrified, with Ukrainian intelligence claiming it has withdrawn planes and helicopters to avoid blowing them up.

Some 24 fighters and bombers plus 14 helicopters have been moved deeper into the Black Sea Peninsula or to mainland Russia, it is claimed.

At least seven Russian fighter jets were destroyed and ammunition storage facilities destroyed in the August 9 explosions. Pictured: Satellite images show the destroyed Russian plane at Saki . Air Force Base

The explosions on August 9, which killed one person and injured 14, caused tourists to flee in panic from a nearby beach as plumes of smoke curled along the shoreline.

“Measures to partially transfer aviation equipment from forward-facing airports in Crimea to permanently reserve airfields and airfields on the territory of the Russian Federation,” Ukraine’s military intelligence agency said.

“Such activity was noted after a series of explosions at military infrastructure facilities in the temporarily occupied peninsula of Crimea, including at Saki (August 9) and Gvardiyske (August 16) airfields.”

The Ukrainians claimed that three Su-35S, three Su-34, five Su-27/30SM and three more, probably MiG-31, flew to Russia from Belbek airport in Crimea.

Six Ka-27 helicopters and eight other helicopters also left the airfields, it was alleged.

Russia is said to have lost at least ten warplanes in the attack on the Saki – or Novofedorivka – airport.

The retreat is intended to put its air firepower out of reach of Ukrainian missile or drone strikes or special services sabotage squadrons.

It is an indication that Putin is afraid of new losses.

Until this month, Crimea — which was annexed from Ukraine by Putin in 2014 — was relatively unscathed from the war.

Earlier on Tuesday, RIA Novosti reported a fire at a transformer substation near the Crimean city of Dzhankoi.