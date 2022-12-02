Ukraine blasts BP boss for his stake in Rosneft, the Russian oil and gas giant

[noscript_1]

Oil giant BP faced a renewed backlash over its involvement with Russia after it was accused of making “blood money” by a top aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

BP pledged to sell its 19.75 percent stake in Russian oil company Rosneft after Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in February, but nine months later, BP still owns the share.

Oleg Ustenko, Zelensky’s chief economic adviser, said in a letter to BP boss Bernard Looney that there was “no evidence to judge BP’s claim” that it was trying to pull out.

Olielink: BP boss Bernard Looney and Russian president Putin

He pointed out that it was still queuing for hundreds of millions of pounds in dividends. In the letter received Wednesday, Ustenko told Looney, “No accounting mechanisms or statements from BP will change this fact. This is blood money, pure and simple.’

BP has not received any dividends from Rosneft since it announced it intended to divest its stake.

Rosneft’s dividend would be paid into a restricted Russian account to which it can only access with Kremlin approval. In theory, the account should have received a payout of more than £600 million, although BP said it was not advised of such a transfer.

In his letter, reported by The Guardian, Ustenko said: ‘BP was one of the first oil companies to announce its intention to leave Russia by selling its stake in Rosneft, the Kremlin’s oil company.

But after nine months of Russian aggression, war crimes and bombing of civilian infrastructure, all financed and fueled by Russian oil, gas and coal, BP remains a shareholder in Rosneft. Our position is clear: companies must leave Russia or risk complicity in Russia’s war crimes.

“Any European company that continues to profit from the Russian fossil fuel sector should set up a fund to spend that money on Ukrainian war victims.”

Labor MP Margaret Hodge said: ‘I am appalled that BP has made no further progress to get out of oil in Russia and that they are basically supporting Putin’s regime there.

“They say the money is locked in Russia, but it will be unlocked. The government should insist that that money be used for reparations in Ukraine.’ The Moral Rating Agency, a campaign group that exposes the presence of Western companies in Russia, accused BP of immorality.

A spokesman said: “BP ironically enjoys much higher profits as a shareholder, while Russian oil is sold to cooperating countries such as China and India despite international embargoes.”

The agency has highlighted other companies that “promise to leave Russia, but don’t.”

Consumer goods giant Unilever said in March it would only supply “essential food and hygiene products” to Russia, but it was recently revealed it still sells Magnum and Cornetto ice cream there.

BP has collected a total of £3.75 billion in dividends from Rosneft since 2013.

Yesterday it said: ‘BP is leaving Russia. We have absolutely no intention of going back to business as usual.

Just three days after the Russian attack on Ukraine, BP announced that we will end our stake in Rosneft and other companies in Russia – we said the attack was ‘a fundamental change’. This is still our position.’