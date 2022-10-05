Ukraine basketball players find homes at Canadian college

The squeak of their shoes and the thump of the ball on the pitch feels blessedly normal for Vika Kovalevska and Vlada Hozalova.

Basketball offers a brief escape from the incessant undercurrent of tension they feel about what is happening at home in Ukraine.

The game also helps them build their new life in southern Alberta, where they play basketball for the University of Lethbridge Pronghorns.

“Basketball helps you to distract yourself from everything that’s going on around you,” Kovalevska said.

“I just try to focus on the exercises, shut down my brain and immerse myself in the world of a fast and dynamic game, where there is no time to think about anything else.”

Kovalevska and Hozalova are friends who have played internationally for the Ukraine women’s under-20 team. The two guards arrived in Canada in May.

Kovalevska, 23, enrolled in business administration at Lethbridge and will start playing this season.

Hozalova, 24, must complete an English for Academic Purposes (EAP) program at university before she is academically eligible to play conference games in Western Canada. Hozalova answered questions for this story via email. She can still practice with the Pronghorns and play practice matches.

The southeastern city of Berdyansk in Hozalova, now under Russian occupation, was bombed in February. Hozalova got out when a humanitarian corridor was opened.

She still had to pass several Russian checkpoints and says she endured a tense interrogation at one of them.

“Those were the scariest moments of my life. For a moment I thought I might not make it alive,” Hozalova wrote.

“My every day starts with watching the news and, unfortunately, recently Russia announced that my city is already (in) Russia. I’m homeless and have nowhere to go.”

Hozalova’s mother and 17-year-old brother fled to Germany. Kovalevska’s parents and brother are in a relatively safer area in northwestern Ukraine, but the uncertainty weighs on her.

“I worry about my family. I feel fear,” Kovalevska said.

“I am nervous because many bombs arrive on Ukrainian soil every day. Innocent people die. You can’t predict which city it will be today or tomorrow.”

They have not heard from a mutual friend who has been serving in the Ukrainian armed forces for six months. Hozalova says he was captured while defending the Mariupol steel factory.

“We hope he’s still alive,” Kovalevska said.

To escape the conflict, the women were given Canadian visas. Via Facebook they looked for volunteers in Canada who could help them.

When it became clear they were on their way to Calgary, their contacts there sent emails asking questions about basketball to Alberta’s universities and colleges. Pronghorns coach Dave Waknuk reacted immediately and enthusiastically.

Within days of their arrival, Hozalova and Kovalevska toured the Lethbridge campus and met future teammates and the university board, which had already established an emergency scholarship fund — or scholarship — for current and new Ukrainian students.

“When the conflict arose, we already had some students studying here at the University of Lethbridge,” said International Director Paul Pan. “Due to the conflict, they could not get money from home to support themselves. They were afraid that the conflict would leave their parents out of work.

“We were able to offer four scholarships to returning students and four scholarships to new students.”

Kovalevska and Hozalova were approved for the on-campus living and two-semester tuition scholarships.

“It wasn’t set up especially for these two,” Pan said. “The timing was just perfect for them.”

Before moving to Lethbridge, the two women stayed with a Russian woman in Calgary.

“She had lived in Calgary for ten years,” Kovalevska said. “A lot of volunteers here, Russians who have lived in Canada for many years, they just really tried to help Ukrainians.”

Kovalevska and Hozalova played in the Ukrainian professional women’s basketball circuit with eight teams. U Sport, Canada’s national governing body for college athletics, will have three international players on a roster. Basketball eligibility rules allow schools to include players with pro experience in the women’s squads, but not on their men’s teams.

“Both players have such a high basketball IQ,” Waknuk said. “They understand the game through their experience of playing at a high level. Both are very competitive, very skilled.

“Their conditioning took a while to catch up with them, but once that happened, the skill, the knowledge, the things that separate them came out.”

Off the field, the women are adjusting to life as student athletes in southern Alberta.

“Thanks to sports I am here now and basketball is a part of my life,” Hozalova wrote. “I’m grateful to everyone around who supports me and allows me to do what I love and be safe.”

____

More AP Sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports

PART: