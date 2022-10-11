Ukraine: Aussie soldiers could train Kyiv forces on the ground for war against Russia

<!–

Aussie soldiers could soon be on the ground training Ukrainian personnel fighting Russia, the Defense Secretary has revealed.

Richard Marles said the federal government is actively considering sending combat-experienced members of the Australian Defense Force to the war-torn country to help whip Ukrainian forces into shape as Vladimir Putin’s bloody invasion continues.

The extra aid comes after Australia has already sent $388 million to Ukraine’s war effort – with plans also afoot to provide additional military equipment.

“We need to make sure that we support Ukraine for the long term so that we put them in a position where they can actually resolve this conflict and end it on their own terms,” ​​Defense Secretary Marles said.

“Education is one of the initiatives being looked at. We want to build up additional support for Ukraine, and this is a conversation we are having.’

Ukraine’s ambassador to Australia, Vasyl Myroshnychenko, says Ukraine would welcome any training assistance from Australia.

Last week, Ukraine’s president praised Australia for sending him ‘heavy weapons’ to fight Russian forces in his country

Richard Marles said the federal government was considering sending Australian personnel to train Ukrainian forces on the ground in Europe

Britain has already provided basic training to thousands of Ukrainian civilians through combat courses in England.

Myroshnychenko said the UK training program had provided ‘massive’ support to Ukraine – with New Zealand, Sweden and the Netherlands also sending military instructors.

During a visit to the UK last month, Defense Secretary Marles revealed he was looking at the training issue in ‘a very active way’.

Ambassador Myroshnychenko said the training would help create a personal bond between the Australian and Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Marles and Myroshnychenko met in Canberra on Monday as Russia launched its missile offensive against Kiev and other cities.

At least 11 people have been killed in the attack, which came days after an explosion on a bridge linking Russia with the Crimean peninsula.

Soldiers from Ukraine’s 80th Air Assault Brigade were seen in a video released on Monday driving an Australian Bushmaster vehicle through a rural locality that had just been liberated

Russian Security Council Vice President Dmitry Medvedev said the attack was just the ‘first episode’ of Russia’s revenge for an explosion that paralyzed the Crimean bridge.

Australian Opposition Leader Peter Dutton gave in-principle support to the idea of ​​Australian military traveling to Europe to provide training.

He said it could help ensure Ukraine gets maximum value from the military equipment Australia supplies – including the Bushmaster.

Nicknamed ‘The Bushy’ – the 11 tonne armored military vehicle is built in the Victorian city of Bendigo and is designed to deploy up to 10 soldiers onto the battlefield.

Australia has sent more than 40 Bushmaster vehicles since the war broke out in February – garnering praise from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his soldiers.

The British training includes weapons handling, battlefield first aid and patrol tactics.

The British government recently announced it would add another two weeks to the course to include training in trench and urban warfare and vehicle-mounted operations.

Sir. Zelensky said last week that the Albanian government was preparing a “significant package” of aid in coordination with other nations, which would be announced soon.

‘This process is ongoing as we speak and I am very grateful [for] that, he said. ‘It’s not just small arms, but also heavy weapons.’

Speaking at the Lowy Institute, Volodymyr Zelensky praised Australia’s help in fighting Putin’s ‘nuclear blackmail’.

“The more weapons and ammunition we receive – artillery, drones, anti-aircraft, anti-tank, anti-ship weapons – the more Russia feels responsible for violating international law and finally, the aggressor will feel that he … has little room for any element of escalation,” Zelensky said via video link.