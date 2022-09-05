Ukraine asks Australia for Hawkeis patrol vehicles to win war against Russia

Ukraine has volunteered to be Australia’s “guinea pig” by bringing advanced military vehicles to the battlefield in a renewed effort to defeat Russia.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Australia Vasyl Myroshnychenko will lobby the government to donate a fleet of 30 newly built light armored military vehicles as Ukrainian soldiers continue to push into Russian forces.

The patrol vehicles, dubbed the Hawkeis, were approved for use by Australian defense forces last July, but have yet to be tested on a real battlefield.

Myroshnychenko said the agreement is a “win-win” for both countries with Ukraine to provide Australian defense forces with vital feedback on the untested vehicles.

“In my mind, we could use 30 of them to test them on the battlefield, see how they perform and we’ll give valuable feedback to the Australian Armed Forces so you can improve those vehicles,” he told the Sydney Morning Herald.

The Ukrainian ambassador visited the Thales factory in the Victorian city of Bendigo and said he was impressed by the ‘nimble’ patrol vehicles.

WHAT IS A HAWKEI? The Hawkei is a light, protected, four-wheel drive mobility vehicle, originally designed to meet the (ADF) requirements for a light armored patrol vehicle to replace some Land Rover variants. The seven-ton vehicle is highly mobile, well protected and has built-in systems to allow it to be used as a combat platform. In September 2020, Defense Secretary Linda Reynolds announced that the Hawkei will enter full-speed production at the Thales plant in Bendigo at a rate of approximately 50 vehicles per month.

“The Hawkeis are really impressive: they’re smaller, they’re faster, they’re agile and they’re brand new,” he said.

‘They help us’ [in the war] and we help you adapt them better to a war environment.’

The new vehicles can carry up to five soldiers, are light enough to be transported by helicopter and offer better protection against ballistic threats.

In 2020, the defense department signaled a problem with the vehicle’s braking system and temporarily stopped accepting new Hawkeis from the factory.

The patrol vehicles, named after the Australian Death Adder, Acanthophis hawkei, remain in the testing phase and will reach full capacity next year.

In July, former Defense Secretary Peter Dutton confirmed the brake problem had been resolved.

“The Hawkei is expected to be fully operational in 2023, joining the existing Bushmaster and Protected Medium Heavy Capability trucks to create a range of protected mobility vehicles,” said Dutton.

“The new fleet of lighter vehicles will better protect ADF personnel from explosions and ballistic threats.”

Australia has already committed 60 Bushmaster vehicles to Ukraine, and Mr Myroshnychenko has requested another 30 in addition to the 30 Hawkeis.

The Commonwealth has spent $1.3 billion on a fleet of 1,100 of the new light armored vehicles to replace the 1,300 Land Rover variants currently in use.

In June, Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles said Australia had pledged nearly $300 million in aid to Ukraine so far.

“We are also looking at other ways we can support Ukraine,” the defense minister told reporters in Canberra.

“While Ukraine is a long way from Australia, we really see that the principles at stake in the conflict—essentially that the rules-based world order that Australia stands for and has helped build and protect—must be protected everywhere.”

Last month, Russian troops displayed a destroyed Australian-made Bushmaster in a war trophy display of vehicles captured from Ukrainian troops.

The gutted and blast-damaged Bushmaster was displayed with a placard and sign with the Australian flag in Patriot Park, just outside Moscow.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanian last month announced an additional $99.5 million aid package for war-torn Ukraine (pictured, Ukrainian soldiers near Kharkiv)

In May, it was reported that one of 20 Australian Bushmasters vehicles sent as military aid to the Ukrainian armed forces had been destroyed between Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine.

Footage emerged of a burnt-out wreckage of a Bushmaster sitting in an empty field, but a Ukrainian commander told an Australian reporter that all people in the vehicle survived.

Ukrainian soldiers have praised the Australian Bushmasters and asked for more to be sent to fend off the brutal Russian invasion of their country.

The sturdy adaptable vehicles are reportedly used as frontline ambulances and were in constant action under heavy fire in eastern Ukraine.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanian last month announced an additional $99.5 million aid package for war-torn Ukraine.

This brings the total pledge to $388 million, the largest non-NATO contribution to Ukraine’s war effort.