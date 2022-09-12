Ukraine armed forces use Australian Bushmaster vehicles to retake ground from Russia

Ukrainian forces have used Australian Bushmaster vehicles to retake vital territory from Russia.

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov revealed in a Twitter post Monday that the Aussie-built military vehicles helped the country’s defense forces capture the Oskil River and were used to liberate the northeastern city of Kharkov.

Australia has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine’s efforts to fend off Vladimir Putin’s invading army, pledging more than $300 million in military aid, including 40 Bushmaster vehicles since the war broke out in February.

To protect freedom, it traveled halfway around the world, from Australia to Ukraine. 19,300 km across the Indian Ocean,” Mr Reznikov wrote about the vehicles.

“Thanks to ‘Bushmaster’, #UAarmy came to the Oskil River and continued to liberate the Kharkiv region.”

Soldiers of Ukraine’s 80th Airstrike Brigade were seen in a video released Monday driving an Australian Bushmaster vehicle through a rural town that had just been liberated

Mr Reznikov thanked his Australian counterpart, Richard Marles, the Ukrainian Ambassador to Australia, Vasyl Miroshnichenko, along with the Australian people for sending Bushmasters to the battlefield.

The tweet shared a clip of soldiers from Ukraine’s 80th Air Raid Brigade driving a Bushmaster through a recently liberated rural area.

A soldier sits behind the machine gun mounted on top of the vehicle and shouts, “Glory to Ukraine.”

Another soldier standing behind him waves his arms in the air and says, “Glory to the heroes.”

The man filming the clip thanks Australia.

Nicknamed ‘The Bushy’, the Bushmaster is an 11-ton armored military vehicle built in the Victorian town of Bendigo and designed to deploy up to 10 soldiers on the battlefield.

It is designed to protect passengers from landmines and other explosives.

In the clip, a Ukrainian soldier behind the machine gun sitting on top of the vehicle yells, “Glory to Ukraine,” while another soldier standing behind him waves his arms in the air and says, “Glory to the heroes.”

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov (pictured) said in a Twitter post that the Aussie-built armored vehicles had helped the Ukrainian defense force recapture vital territory from Russia.

The Bushmaster (pictured) is an 11-ton armored military vehicle and has been proving very popular with Ukrainian defenders since the Australian sent 20 to the besieged country on April 20

Ukrainian forces launched a counter-offensive in late August to recapture Russian-occupied territory previously lost to Moscow.

President Volodymyr Zelinsky confirmed last Friday that more than 30 towns in eastern Ukraine’s Kharkiv Oblast had been liberated.

Forces have continued to advance north and south and east in the Kharkov region, the Ukrainian army chief said, a day after their rapid advance prompted Russia to abandon its main bastion in the area.

Ukraine’s general staff said early Monday that its forces had recaptured more than 20 towns and villages in the past day.

It came after Russia admitted it was abandoning Izium, the main stronghold in northeastern Ukraine, while soldiers left behind ammunition and equipment as they fled the city.

Ukrainian forces launched a counter-offensive in late August to retake the Russian-occupied territory. More than 30 towns and villages in Kharkov have since been recaptured (pictured, the mayor of Derhachi in Kharkov, Vyacheslav Zadorenko, tears up a Russian flag while surrounded by Ukrainian soldiers)

President Zelenskiy praised the offensive as a possible breakthrough in the war and said even more gains could be made in the winter (pictured, residents greet Ukrainian soldiers at a location designated Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv region)

President Zelenskiy praised the offensive as a possible breakthrough in the war and said further gains could be made over the winter if Ukraine were given more powerful weapons.

He praised the military in a video address late Saturday and said it has reclaimed more than 770 square miles (2,000 square kilometers) of territory so far this month.

Ukraine’s Supreme Commander, General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, claimed in a Telegram report that progress was being made in the south, east and north.

He added that Ukrainian armed forces are now only 50 km from the Russian border.

A Bushmaster PMV is loaded into a C-17 Globemaster bound for Ukraine on April 8