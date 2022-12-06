Ukraine appears to expose Russian air defence gaps with long-range strikes

Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych went further, noting that Engels is the only Russian base fully equipped for the flotilla of massive bombers Moscow has used to attack Ukraine. “They will try to disperse (strategic aircraft) to airfields, but all this complicates the operation against Ukraine. Thanks to their ‘failed smoking’ we achieved a very big result yesterday,” he said. An explosion at Engels Air Base near Saratov, Russia. Credit:Gerashchenko_en The damage to the warplanes also sparked grumbling among Russian military bloggers, whose social media posts can paint a picture of Russia’s mood as the war progresses. “And I, a naive civilian fool, thought that planes were kept under concrete shelters during war, didn’t I?” wrote Vladlen Tatarsky. “It turns out that small drones, the danger of which has been so neglected, can attack strategic aircraft.”

New barrage The massive long-range Tupolev bombers that Russia bases at Engels are an important part of its strategic nuclear arsenal, similar to the B-52s deployed by the United States during the Cold War. Russia has been using them since October in its campaign to destroy Ukraine’s energy grid with almost weekly waves of missile strikes. The Engels base, near the city of Saratov, is at least 600 kilometers from the nearest Ukrainian territory. Russia responded to Monday’s attacks with what it called a “massive attack on Ukraine’s military control system,” though it did not identify specific military targets for what Ukraine called Moscow’s latest attacks on civilian infrastructure. Rockets across Ukraine destroyed homes and knocked out power, but the impact seemed less severe than last month’s barrage that plunged millions of Ukrainians into darkness and cold.

The Ukrainian Air Force said it shot down more than 60 of about 70 missiles. President Volodymyr Zelensky said at least four people were killed. Loading A rocket ripped a crater out of the earth in the village of Novosofiivka, 25 kilometers east of Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine, completely destroying a house. Ambulance crews collected two bodies lying near a wrecked car. Olha Troshyna, 62, said the dead were her neighbors who stood by the car to watch their son and daughter-in-law as the rocket hit. With her home destroyed and winter approaching, she had no idea where she would go. “We have no place to go back to,” she said. “It would be nice if it were spring or summer. We could have done something if it had been a warm season. But what am I going to do now?”

On Tuesday, Zelensky visited troops in the eastern Donbas region, where the war’s heaviest fighting has taken place. He praised soldiers in a selfie video filmed in front of a sign on the road outside Sloviansk, near the town of Bakhmut that Russian troops have been trying to encircle for weeks. He also presented medals and shook hands with troops in a hangar. Resistance Russia claims military justification for attacks on Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure. Kiev says the attacks are intended to hurt civilians, a war crime. “They don’t understand one thing: such missile strikes only strengthen our resistance,” Ukrainian Defense Minister Reznikov said.

There are no political talks going on to end the war. Moscow insists it will not negotiate unless Kiev and the West accept its sovereignty over the Ukrainian lands it claims, while Kiev says Russia must leave all its territory. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that talks are possible only if Russia achieves the goals of its “special military operation,” which he has not defined. “Russia must and will achieve the goals it has set,” he said. “As for the prospects for any sort of negotiations, we don’t see that at the moment, we’ve said that repeatedly.” However, Russia and Ukraine said on Tuesday they had exchanged 60 POWs on both sides in the last such exchange. A Russian defense ministry showed men in military clothes walking out of a bus and talking on the phone. “All is well, alive and well. I’ll be home soon,” said one.