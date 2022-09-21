UK weather: Met Office predicts SNOW in Scotland next week as temperatures plummet across UK

Advertisement

Winter is officially on the way with Met Office forecasters forecasting snow in Scotland next week as temperatures in the UK plummet with storms and rain is expected.

The latest predictions come after snow fell in the Cairngorms and Eastern Highlands late last week. And the UK is currently losing the day at the fastest rate of the year – about four to five minutes a day.

Storms are forecast to flood the north east of the UK from next Monday and rain can be expected in the rest of the country, although the south east should be the driest area.

Weather conditions across the country are believed to remain changeable through October, with spells of cold and rain interspersed with some sunshine.

With Office forecaster Annie Shuttleworth said: ‘As of Monday there are some signs of some snow showers over the hills in Scotland, fairly typical for the time of year.

Pictured: Snow is forecast in northern Scotland for the next few days.

‘We don’t expect snow in the low-lying areas. Or any disturbance thereof.

‘That will only be the risk at the beginning of next week, from midweek the temperatures seem to be getting closer to the average again with wetter and windier typical autumn weather and no risk of snow.

“It’s relatively short-lived and a small risk, nothing too distracting or unusual.”

She said there is also a chance of frost at night in northern parts of Scotland early next week, although it will feel warm enough during the day.

And Brits looking to soak up the summer sun at the last minute this weekend are in for a wash out with weather forecasts showing rain and wind forecast at various points across the UK.