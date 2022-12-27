UK weather forecast: Northern ice warning with heavy rain to affect parts of UK

Heavy rain is expected to hit parts of the UK today and Brits are warned to prepare for a holiday washout and even possible flood risks.

Tuesday gets off to a cold and icy start across the north and east of England, with mild and unsettled conditions expected elsewhere, according to the Met Office.

Yellow snow and ice warnings remain in force across Scotland and the north of England, with winter showers last night causing an ice risk on untreated surfaces.

An ice warning in effect from 6pm last night until 10am today covers the north west of Scotland and England.

A rower crossing the water in Bristol Harbor just after sunrise on Tuesday

Rain is forecast for today as it sweeps across much of the UK

A yellow snow and ice warning remains in place this morning. Pictured: Snow in the South Lanarkshire village of Leadhills on Boxing Day

Two more ice and snow warnings are in effect until 3pm today in Scotland, with the snowfall expected to cause disruption to travel on roads, trains and other public transport.

It comes as train passengers were warned that more disruptions were to be expected today after the latest strike by union members ended.

ScotRail said most of its scheduled services started at 8am, but in some parts of the country, such as Stirling, no trains will run until 5pm due to Network Rail signalmen’s shift start times.

Network Rail said 70 percent of services will be operational, but urged passengers to check their journey times.

The Met Office has issued urgent snow and ice warnings across the UK for today as parts of the country are affected by deadly driving conditions.

More snow is expected to fall in Scotland today. Pictured: Walkers on Boxing Day on one of the Eildon Hills near Melrose in the Scottish Borders

Meanwhile, forecasters are warning of patches of ice on some untreated roads, sidewalks and bike lanes that could lead to injuries or accidents.

There is also the possibility of difficult driving conditions after patchy snow and wintry showers last night, and more rain on the road today.

As of 10am on Tuesday, there are currently 23 flood warnings across the UK, according to the Environment Agency.

River levels are “high but steady” in Chertsey Bourne, which runs through Berkshire and Surrey, as a result of previous heavy rain.

The Environment Agency has issued 23 alerts for possible floods in England

While no flooding is expected on properties, more light rain is forecast for this afternoon and the agency said it was “closely monitoring the situation” for any changes.

Brits should expect milder, wetter and windier weather than in previous days.

Westerly wind and rain will move east as the morning progresses, falling as snow over parts of Scotland.

As the day progresses, the west will see drier conditions. By evening, the rain will clear in the east, but the Met Office forecasts it will persist in the far north.

A large line of shoppers has been queuing outside the Cardiff branch of Next since before dawn today.

The south of England will see drier weather before more showers arrive later, with many braving the chilly morning conditions once more to head out for the Boxing Day sales.

Across the UK, temperatures will mostly stay in the single digits, with the mercury climbing as high as 11C in the far south of England.

Last night, skygazers were treated to a rare sighting of the Northern Lights in the far north of Scotland.

The rare natural phenomenon was spotted in Caithness, just at the top of the country, after the Met Office said weather conditions made it ideal for Northern Lights sightings.

Boxing Day revelers enjoyed a dip in the sea off the shores of Great Britain. Pictured: Ventonor on the Isle of Wight today

Families strolled along Longsands beach in Tynemouth, north east England (pictured)

Meanwhile, Boxing Day revelers enjoyed the traditional dip in the sea off Britain’s shores.

Braving the cold, participants in Santa hats and bikinis plunged into icy waters across the UK, with events taking place in England, Wales and Scotland.

There was a large turnout and big waves at the annual Boxing Day swim in Ventonor, on the Isle of Wight, as others strolled along Longsands Beach in Tynemouth, north-east England.