UK weather forecast for this week as Hunter’s Moon lights up the skies

Advertisement

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Brits got the chance to see the beautiful Hunter’s Moon at night with good visibility across the country leading to a spectacular sight for many.

The Hunter’s Moon — so named because October was traditionally the day of game hunting after it was fattened up for winter — rose at 6:28 p.m. last night, reached its highest illumination at 9:54 p.m. and set at 7:43 a.m. this morning.

Photographers captured the full moon on camera over Weymouth in Dorset, Tilbury in Essex, Dunsden in Oxfordshire, Rivington Pike in Lancashire and London City Airport.

The Hunter’s Moon went down as heavy downpours swept across parts of South East England this morning, causing a miserable commute on Monday for many – although the rain will clear up later, leaving behind a sunny day with 17C (62F) at most.

The full Hunter’s Moon is seen early this morning, surrounded by fast-moving thick clouds at Dunsden in Oxfordshire

The full Hunter’s Moon rises over Portland Breakwater Fort at Weymouth in Dorset last night

The Hunter’s Moon rises from behind a tree over farmland in rural Essex in West Tilbury last night

October’s full moon, known as the Hunter’s Moon, rises over London City Airport as a plane lands last night

The Hunter’s Moon rises over Rivington Pike in Lancashire as people across the country can enjoy the spectacular sight

But there will still be a fresh breeze blowing across the country, and gale force showers will hit some northwestern areas of the UK, some of which are potentially heavy, especially over Scotland where it will remain windy.

Forecasters then expect a north-south divide tonight, with the south clear and the northern areas experiencing thick cloud – but it will be a mostly dry night for the UK with only a few showers in Scotland.

Tomorrow will be a mostly dry and beautiful day in England and Wales, although there is a chance of some light rain in Scotland and Northern Ireland. There will also be some isolated sunny spells, but mostly cloudy.

A band of very wet weather and heavy clouds will then sweep across the UK throughout Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday could be drier for the south of England, but the rest of Britain will be wet.