UK version of hit US dating show Are You The One set to air in August

The Love Island final may be just around the corner, but Brits won’t have to wait long without seeing beloved singles on their screens.

MTV and Paramount+ are launching a UK version of the popular dating show Are You The One? later this year.

In the series format, 20 young singles are methodically matched with 10 of their fellow competitors.

Host: According to Entertainment Focus, British media personality Joelah Noble will host the blistering summer show, which airs in the UK on August 8

The hopeful romance will meet at a villa in Malta and compete in a series of challenges as they try to discover who their perfect match is.

If they play their cards right, they can end up with both a cash prize and a beau on their arm.

As quoted in the outlet, she said, “I couldn’t be more excited to be the first UK series of “Are You The One”.

Hit: The show has seen eight series with its US viewers. Pictured, the cast of the eighth season in the US

‘I’ve loved this show for years, so it really was a dream job for me!

“Expect romance, drama and passion… the best ingredients for a great series that teaches us that finding your ‘perfect match’ isn’t always easy, but it’s well worth it!”

MailOnline has contacted Paramount+ for more information.

Geordie Shore producer Lime Pictures is involved, Deadline reports.

According to the outlet, Kelly Bradshaw – SVP, MTV Entertainment Brands International, Paramount – said she can’t wait to bring the fun show format across the pond.

She added: “MTV’s hit reality formats continue to travel and resonate with audiences around the world across platforms.

“I can’t wait to bring it to the public this summer.”

The show has seen eight series with American viewers.

A description on the MTV site reads: ‘If your perfect match were right in front of you, would you know it?

“Young singles go to paradise to find their perfect match and a chance to split the $1 million prize.”