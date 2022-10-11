UK unemployment falls to lowest level since 1974

Unemployment in the UK hit a new multi-decade low in the three months to August as long-term illness kept more older workers out of the labor market, official data showed on Tuesday.

The Office for National Statistics said the unemployment rate was 3.5 percent — 0.3 percentage points lower than in the quarter and the lowest since 1974 — on the back of another surge in economic inactivity.

However, the numbers also confirmed recent research evidence that a red-hot job market is beginning to cool as employers and workers alike worry about the impact of skyrocketing inflation and rising borrowing costs.

Employment fell in the three months to August for the first time since the disruption of the Covid-19 lockdowns eased as the deteriorating economic outlook started to weigh on hiring.

The employment rate was 75.5 percent, 0.3 percentage point lower than the previous quarter and a full percentage point lower than before the pandemic.

The ONS noted that this followed a quarter in which the employment rate was unusually high and inactivity unusually low, suggesting that underlying change in the economy may be less.

However, the number of job openings has fallen for the third consecutive quarter – at the strongest pace since mid-2020 – although it remains near historic highs, with more job openings than the unemployed looking for work.

The numbers offered little comfort to monetary policymakers, who fear wage pressures will remain strong even as the economy slows, as so many people have left the job market since the start of the pandemic.

The latest figures showed no reversal in this trend, with an inactivity rate of 0.6 percentage points from the quarter to 21.7 percent, driven by long-term illness among older workers and by students out of work or seeking to a job.

Samuel Tombs, of the consultancy Pantheon Macroeconomics, said the numbers provided reassurance that employment was “not in free fall,” but also that wage growth was still too strong for the Bank of England to tolerate.

Revenues fell in real terms at near record rates as strong inflation trickled down to household income. But the ONS said nominal wage growth was the fastest on record outside the Covid period when the numbers were skewed. Average weekly wage growth, including bonuses, accelerated to 6 percent — with even faster growth in the private sector and public sector workers lagging far behind — while regular income grew 5.4 percent.

UK Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng said the figures show “the fundamentals of the UK economy remain resilient, with unemployment at its lowest point in nearly 50 years”.