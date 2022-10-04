UK still backs Rwanda deportations despite legal challenge

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) – Britain’s immigration minister said Tuesday it is unlikely that migrants will be sent to Rwanda this year under a controversial government plan, but promised to continue with the policy and expand it to more countries.

Interior Minister Suella Braverman said “unfortunately” a lawsuit against Rwanda’s plan would have to expire.

When asked if the deportations would start this year, she said: “You’ll have to ask the courts about that…I think it’s going to take a long time.”

Under an agreement signed in April, Britain plans to send some migrants arriving in the UK as stowaways or in small boats to Rwanda, where their asylum applications will be processed. Those granted asylum would stay in the African country rather than return to the UK

Britain says the policy will deter human trafficking gangs transporting migrants across the English Channel. Human rights groups say it is unworkable and inhumane to send people thousands of miles away to a country they don’t want to live in.

Britain has already paid Rwanda £120 million ($145 million), but no one has been sent there as part of the deal. The UK had to cancel the first deportation flight at the last minute in June after the European Court of Human Rights ruled that the plan entailed “a real risk of irreversible damage”.

Several asylum seekers, aid organizations and a union of border officials are taking legal action against the government, with a hearing later this month.

Braverman, who was appointed last month by new Prime Minister Liz Truss, told an audience at the Conservative Party’s annual conference that she wanted to expand the policy.

“We are actively negotiating with countries that will accept our asylum seekers,” she said.

Thousands of people a year attempt to cross one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes in dinghies and other vulnerable craft in the hope of a new life in the UK. More than 35,500 people have made the crossing so far this year, up from 28,000 in 2021. Dozens have died in the attempt in recent years.

The crossings, and how to stop them, are a source of friction between the UK and France. Braverman said the UK was determined to work with France to stop the smuggling gangs.

She said French authorities are holding back between 40% and 50% of the boats that tried to leave.

“That’s not good enough, but it’s better than nothing,” she said.

Braverman will set out more asylum plans in a speech later Tuesday. The Times of London reported that it will announce a plan to ban migrants who have crossed the Channel from seeking asylum in Britain.

Tim Naor Hilton, chief executive of the Refugee Action group, said such a move would be “a blatant violation of the international refugee laws that the UK was proud to help create in the first place”.

Clare Mosley, founder of refugee organization Care4Calais, said it was “barbaric, untruthful and unnecessary”.

“If this government really wanted to stop crossing small boats, it would provide safe passage for those who have viable asylum applications,” she said.

____

Follow all AP stories about global migration https://apnews.com/hub/migration

PART: