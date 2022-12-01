UK shoppers still buying into the Black Friday rush

It seems that e-commerce is still in bad health. Despite being in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis, UK consumers remained steadfast in their commitment to the sales period.

Delivery management company nShift found that parcel volumes in the UK were up 8% on Black Friday compared to last year and 80% over a normal Friday. Cyber ​​Monday was even better – 30% more than last year, representing a 70% increase over a normal Monday.

nShift also tracked consumer spending data in other Northern European countries, all seeing significant increases on e-commerce platforms compared to the average Friday. At the top of the ranking was Denmark with an increase of 126%, and Finland seemed the least enthusiastic with an increase of 58%.

Intrepid consumers

Of the other countries, Norway saw an increase of 84%, Sweden 79%, Belgium 69% and the Netherlands 67%.

What’s more, in the four days leading up to Black Friday, the UK saw the biggest increase in parcel volumes, between 43% and 75% compared to their respective days last year.

No doubt this has to do with early Black Friday deals, which retailers are starting to implement earlier and earlier to get ahead of the competition – making it more of a Black week than a Black Friday.

“Shoppers are just as eager to find a bargain this year as they were last year,” said Lars Pederson, CEO of nShift.

Perhaps it’s because of, rather than in spite of, the economic situation that sales increased, with shoppers itching to save money and grab a bargain before prices rise again.

Pederson noted that since the sale period is crucial for retailers, they need to properly manage their delivery service. He warned that “if consumers don’t get the delivery experience they want, they’ll look for a better one.”

nShift further advised that it is essential to tailor the experience to the customer by providing good delivery options, keeping customers informed about their order and offering a hassle-free returns service.