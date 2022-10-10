UK sanctions Iranian officials over protests crackdown

LONDON (AP) — Britain on Monday imposed sanctions on Iran’s “morality police” and several security officials in response to the violent crackdown on anti-government protesters.

Thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets in protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who had been detained by police in the capital Tehran for allegedly failing to adhere to Iran’s strict Islamic dress code.

The foreign ministry said it was imposing asset freezes and travel bans on the “morality police as a whole, as well as both its chief, Mohammed Rostami Cheshmeh Gachi, and the head of the Tehran division, Haj Ahmed Mirzaei.”

Also on the list are Gholamreza Soleimani, head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Basij; Hassan Karami, commander of the Iranian Police Special Forces NAJA; and Hossein Ashtari, Commander in Chief of the Iranian Police.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the sanctions “send a clear message to the Iranian authorities – we will hold you accountable for your oppression of women and girls and for the shocking violence you have inflicted on your own people.”

Demonstrations continue across Iran over the September 16 death of Amini in the custody of the country’s vice squad in Tehran. The Iranian government maintains that Amini was not assaulted, but her family says her body showed bruising and other signs of beatings.

