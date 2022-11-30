Home UK royal family staff quits after racist comments to charity boss
Categories: News

UK royal family staff quits after racist comments to charity boss

Buckingham Palace says the member of staff who made “unacceptable” comments to Sistah Space CEO Ngozi Fulani stepped aside.

A member of the UK royal family’s staff has resigned after making racial slurs against a British charity boss at a reception held by King Charles III’s wife, Queen Consort Camilla.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Wednesday that “unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments were made” by the member of staff, who later apologized and stepped aside.

Ngozi Fulani, CEO of Sistah Space, said she was asked at the event on Tuesday by the member of the Buckingham Palace household where she was “really from”.

Fulani, who is black, works as an advocate for domestic violence survivors and described the exchange with “Lady SH” as a “violation”.

She wrote on Twitter that the woman “approached me, moved my hair to see my name badge” and then insisted on asking her what part of Africa she was from.

Despite Fulani saying she’s British, the member of staff said, “I can see I’m going to have a challenge to get you to say where you’re from.”

Fulani said the incident left her with “mixed feelings” about the visit to the palace and then “the rest of the event was a blur”.

Related Post
  1. What makes US Senate run-off in Georgia so important?

    For the second time in less than two years, a US Senate race in Georgia…

  2. Jury discharged in murder trial of corrective officer who shot shackled inmate

    Finally, a prosecutor said Johnstone had walked up the driveway to a doctor's office and…

  3. Iran Assaults Northern Iraq, Focusing on Kurdish Teams for Unrest at House

    WorldCenter EastTehran accuses the Kurdish teams of fomenting the antigovernment protest motion

The palace said in a statement: “‘We take this incident extremely seriously and are investigating it immediately to establish full details.”

It added that it had contacted the charity boss and invited her to discuss her experience in person.

“In the meantime, the person concerned would like to deeply apologize for the pain caused and has relinquished her honorary position with immediate effect.

“All household members are reminded of the diversity and inclusion policies they must uphold at all times.”

Sistah Space is an East London-based aid organization for women of African and Caribbean descent who are victims of abuse.

Domestic violence has been one of the main causes of Queen Consort Camilla since she joined the Royal Family.

Jacky

Share
Published by
Jacky
Tags: bosscharitycommentsEuropefamilynewsquitsracismracistroyalStaffUnited Kingdom
2 days ago

Recent Posts

Eufy security cameras transmit data to cloud without consent. This is not the worst part.

Constantly selling the idea of private, secure local storage, Eufy Security has been caught misleading…

13 mins ago

We will see a completely new type of computer, says AI pioneer Geoff Hinton

Conventional digital computers, by prioritizing reliability, have missed out, said Turing Award winner Geoffrey Hinton,…

14 mins ago

In 2023, get ready for the Year of the Yin Water Rabbit!

Your Chinese sign or animal is determined by the year of your birthday. The only…

14 mins ago

Xi Jinping’s plans to build a super embassy in China near Tower of London have been thrown out by council

Xi Jinping's plan to build a Chinese super embassy near the Tower of London is…

14 mins ago

7 of the Best Custom Hat Ideas for Your Next Travel Adventure!

One of the best things about traveling is the sense of excitement it offers. You…

14 mins ago

India’s Bishnoi community is the original eco-warriors

Surrounded by deer and antelopes, Ghevar Ram caressed an injured fawn at a rescue centre…

15 mins ago