UK royal family staff quits after racist comments to charity boss

Buckingham Palace says the member of staff who made “unacceptable” comments to Sistah Space CEO Ngozi Fulani stepped aside.

A member of the UK royal family’s staff has resigned after making racial slurs against a British charity boss at a reception held by King Charles III’s wife, Queen Consort Camilla.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Wednesday that “unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments were made” by the member of staff, who later apologized and stepped aside.

Ngozi Fulani, CEO of Sistah Space, said she was asked at the event on Tuesday by the member of the Buckingham Palace household where she was “really from”.

Fulani, who is black, works as an advocate for domestic violence survivors and described the exchange with “Lady SH” as a “violation”.

She wrote on Twitter that the woman “approached me, moved my hair to see my name badge” and then insisted on asking her what part of Africa she was from.

Despite Fulani saying she’s British, the member of staff said, “I can see I’m going to have a challenge to get you to say where you’re from.”

Fulani said the incident left her with “mixed feelings” about the visit to the palace and then “the rest of the event was a blur”.

Mixed feelings about yesterday’s visit to Buckingham Palace. 10 minutes after arriving, a member of staff, Lady SH, approached me, moved my hair to see my name badge. The conversation below took place. The rest of the event is a blur.

Thank you @ManduReid & @SuzanneEJacob for support 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/OUbQKlabyq — Sistah Space (@Sistah_Space) November 30, 2022

The palace said in a statement: “‘We take this incident extremely seriously and are investigating it immediately to establish full details.”

It added that it had contacted the charity boss and invited her to discuss her experience in person.

“In the meantime, the person concerned would like to deeply apologize for the pain caused and has relinquished her honorary position with immediate effect.

“All household members are reminded of the diversity and inclusion policies they must uphold at all times.”

Sistah Space is an East London-based aid organization for women of African and Caribbean descent who are victims of abuse.

Domestic violence has been one of the main causes of Queen Consort Camilla since she joined the Royal Family.