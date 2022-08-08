UK retail sales growth fails to keep pace with soaring inflation

UK consumer spending defied rumors of a recession in July, data from industry associations showed Tuesday, but still failed to match the pace of overall inflation.

The value of UK retail sales grew 2.3 percent in July compared to the same month a year ago, according to figures compiled for the British Retail Consortium, an industry association, in partnership with professional services group KPMG. Sales were 10.6 percent higher last month than in the pre-pandemic month of July 2019.

However, these growth rates have been slower than the pace of price increases, suggesting that it is likely that sales volumes for retailers have declined both in the past year and in the past three years.

The BRC said the small increase in annual sales value “masked a much larger drop in volumes once inflation is taken into account”. Consumer price inflation rose to 9.4 percent in June and was forecast last week to hit 13 percent in December, while prices in June were 12.9 percent higher than three years earlier.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of BRC, said sales of clothing, picnic treats and electric fans had been strong in July as a result of the heat wave, but that this failed to disguise an “incredibly difficult trading period” for retailers.

“Consumer confidence remains weak, and the rise in interest rates combined with the rumors of a recession will do little to improve the situation,” Dickinson said. With utility bills set to rise further in the fall, “consumers and retailers alike will face a tough road for the rest of 2022,” she added.

The underlying gloomy message from retailers was not fully reflected in separate data from payment company Barclaycard, also published Tuesday, which showed that consumers spent more money on pleasure last month than in the store.

The data from Barclaycard, which compiles figures from nearly half of credit and debit card transactions in the UK, showed spending was 7.7 percent higher than in July 2021, although remaining below inflation. This growth rate was higher than the June annual spending growth of 6.2 percent.

The company noted that there were still large annual increases in fuel purchases, due to the rise in the price of gasoline and diesel and payment for utilities with credit and debit cards. But it said the growth in spending on non-essential items was even faster in July as families largely enjoyed the warm weather and prepared for summer vacation.

José Carvalho, head of consumer products at Barclaycard, reported that families were more optimistic about their finances in July: “British [were] increasing their discretionary spending on entertainment, travel and takeaways as we head into high summer.”

Eating and drinking out rose 9 percent annually, as travel agents enjoyed triple spending in July 2021 and airline bookings doubled.

But Barclaycard said a “need to buy” mentality was emerging among consumers. It found evidence that households financed more entertainment spending by adopting a more frugal attitude toward regular shopping, spending less on each supermarket visit, but visiting more often.

Carvalho said: “This shows that many, faced with difficult circumstances, are finding ways to successfully budget and manage their finances to cope with the ongoing inflationary pressures.”