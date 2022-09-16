UK retail sales fall more than expected in August

Retail sales fell sharply in August as UK consumers struggled with rising prices and high energy costs, raising the risk of a recession and reinforcing pressure on the pound.

The amount of goods bought in the UK fell 1.6 percent between July and August, reversing the small expansion seen in the previous month, according to data released Friday by the Office for National Statistics.

This was a bigger drop than the 0.5 percent contraction predicted by economists by Reuters and the biggest drop since July 2021, when Covid-19 restrictions on hospitality were lifted.

The ONS said “rising prices and cost of living” affected sales volumes. Sales volumes have also continued a downward trend since the summer of 2021 following the reopening of the economy following Covid-19 lockdowns.

The figures show how high inflation is affecting consumers and the economy in general. The government’s £150bn energy bailout package announced earlier this month is expected to mitigate the blow from the recent rise in gas prices, but it does not eliminate the risk of a recession.

The pound fell Friday after disappointing retail sales data. The pound fell 0.4 percent against the dollar to $1.142, a level at which it has not traded regularly since the mid-1980s. The pound also fell against the euro, dropping 0.3 percent to €1.143.

Olivia Cross, an economist at Capital Economics, said the numbers support her view that “the economy is already in recession.” She added that retail sales “will likely continue to struggle as the cost of living hits harder in the coming months”.

Gabriella Dickens, an economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said the news was “another development that should steer the Monetary Policy Committee toward a 50 basis point hike in bank interest rates next week, rather than the 75 basis point increase that we saw today.” deemed most likely by the markets”.

The Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates for the seventh consecutive time at its meeting next week, as inflation is nearly five times higher than the 2 percent target.

The amount of goods purchased by consumers had nearly fallen to pre-pandemic levels from a peak of nearly 10 percent above that in April 2021.

However, consumers still spent 14 percent more than in February 2020, before the Covid-19 crisis, due to rising prices.

All major sectors declined during the month, but non-food stores were the main driver. This is due to large sales declines in department stores, down 2.7 percent, household goods stores, down 1.1% and clothing stores, down 0.6 percent.

Notable declines in sports equipment, furniture and lighting are “an indication of the kinds of items consumers are putting at the bottom of their list of priorities in difficult times,” said Sophie Lund-Yates, an analyst at financial services firm Hargreaves Lansdown.

Online sales also fell sharply, by 2.6 percent, with food being the third cause of the monthly decline.

While food sales have been particularly affected by the reopening of the hospitality industry, the ONS reported that “in recent months, retailers have emphasized that they are seeing a decline in volumes sold due to increased food prices and the impact of the cost of living.”

Fuel sales also fell sharply, by 1.7 percent, and were 9 percent below pre-coronavirus levels, reflecting the impact of rising pump prices on car journeys, despite some price easing in August compared to the previous month.

Lynda Petherick, retail lead at consultancy Accenture, said that “with a difficult winter approaching, it will be a concern for retailers that shoppers have already limited their spending despite the hot summer”.

Additional coverage by Adam Samson in London