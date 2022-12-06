UK refusal to sanction Bangladesh ‘death squad’ revealed

Al Jazeera’s Investigative Unit (I-Unit) may reveal that the UK was due to impose sanctions on Bangladesh’s anti-terror Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in 2021, but withheld them for reasons that remain to be explained..

The United States implemented sanctions against the RAB and seven current and former high-ranking members on December 10, 2021 for alleged human rights violations including torture and enforced disappearances. Various human rights organizations have compared the RAB to a “death squad.”

But the UK decided at the last minute not to implement sanctions that were to coincide with the restrictions of its closest ally. Al Jazeera was able to confirm with several sources who said they heard reports that the plan was withdrawn at the last moment.

UK lawyer Toby Cadman, a member of the team that submitted sanctions requests against the RAB to the US and UK governments, told Al Jazeera that the failure of the restrictions to be implemented was a surprise for those involved.

“I have submitted the sanctions application and although I am not in a position to discuss the merits, I can confirm that I have discussed the application with the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. [FCDO]said Cadman, referring to the UK Foreign Office.

“Having worked on the US and UK sanctions request, I was of the strong opinion that a coordinated response was necessary under the circumstances,” Cadman said. “Our UK presentation focused on political officials and the security sector.”

“Certainly my position was that the UK would issue mirror sanctions in coordination with the US. I was very disappointed that they didn’t.”

‘Very surprising’

Cadman’s disappointment was echoed by Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman, a liaison officer for the Asian Human Rights Commission who provided the evidence of RAB human rights abuses attached to the US and UK sanctions requests.

“The expectation was that the UK and the US, being strong allies, would collaborate with each other by announcing back-to-back sanctions. The US did that on December 10, the UK didn’t,” Ashrafuzzaman said.

“That was very surprising to us.”

Cadman admitted that sanction requests, like the one he and his team filed, don’t always come to fruition, but that a reason is usually presented.

“Usually it relates to the lack of an evidentiary basis, and of course if something was missing, it would be normal for the FCDO to seek more information or clarification,” Cadman said.

But he added that in this case there were no clarifications or explanations from the Foreign Ministry.

Ashrafuzzaman noted that the documentation his team collected was used by the US as justification for sanctions against the RAB.

“Evidence was sent to the US state department and treasury, it was used by the US. That evidence was also sent to the UK.”

Serious human rights abuses

The US used that evidence to sanction the RAB as an organization and seven current and former high-ranking officials of the unit under the Global Magnitsky Act, citing evidence of alleged involvement in at least 600 enforced disappearances since 2009 and more than 600 extrajudicial killings. since 2018.

The Bangladeshi government has denied those allegations, saying the deaths were the result of so-called “crossfires”, not summary executions, and the “criminal” died when caught in the crossfire between his gang and the RAB.

Under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, which was created to penalize human rights violators by freezing their assets, American companies and individuals are prohibited from doing business with those sanctioned.

According to Amanda Strayer, supervising accountability lawyer at the human rights organization Human Rights First, the failure of the British government to comply with the sanctions was “surprising and disappointing”.

“Many times when the US government is considering sanctioning someone or an entity like this, they can contact the UK, Canada and the European Union to see if there is interest in taking joint action,” Strayer said.

“The fact that at that time and still now, a year later, these jurisdictions have not taken any action, is very disappointing.”

In response to questions from Al Jazeera’s Investigative Unit, the UK Foreign Office did not dispute the claims or explain the reasons for the last-minute change of course.

He stated that: “The UK is a leading defender of human rights around the world and we regularly raise human rights issues directly with other governments, including Bangladesh.”