UK rail travellers face more disruption as drivers set for third walkout

Rail passengers in Britain are facing another wave of disruptions after two unions announced plans for 24-hour interruptions in September in a long-running dispute over pay and conditions.

Train drivers’ union Aslef said on Wednesday that its members will organize the third one-day strike at 12 train operators on September 15 in a move that is expected to close large parts of the network. The announcement is part of a series of stoppages by train drivers who voted for their first national strike since 1995 earlier in the summer.

Separately, the smaller Transport Salried Staffs’ Association announced its own 24-hour strike from September 26 in a dispute with nine train operators and infrastructure owner Network Rail.

Previous strikes by train drivers have nearly brought the network to a halt, but rail industry executives are confident that a TSSA strike would have a much smaller impact unless it was scheduled to coincide with a strike by another union.

The RMT, which has 40,000 members, including key signaling officers, has threatened to call more strikes this fall, but has not released any dates yet.

The latest strikes by Aslef and the TSSA follow a summer of disruption on the railways as workers push for wage increases to match rising inflation.

Unions have said the move is also partly to protect their members’ jobs and working practices. But train companies and Network Rail have argued that the only way to afford significant wage increases within their budget is to increase staff productivity.

The government is monitoring the sector’s finances and is pushing for cost-cutting measures to close a £2bn annual funding gap following a drop in ticket revenues after the pandemic.

Since the dispute began earlier in the summer, only one pay deal has been agreed when a small number of TSSA members accepted a 4 percent increase from Network Rail. Separately, Aslef has negotiated wage agreements with nine train companies without resorting to strikes.

Mick Whelan, Aslef’s general secretary, said there was still no pay offer on the table from train operators, leaving its members facing a real pay cut. “We want the companies . . . to make a good wage offer to help our members keep pace with the rise in the cost of living,” he said.

TSSA general secretary Manuel Cortes blamed the government for the standoff. He called on the industry to propose a new wage offer after an “offensive” 2 percent pay increase was rejected earlier in the summer.

The government called on unions to resume talks with the rail industry and said strike action would be “self-defeating”.

“These reforms deliver the modernizations that our rail network urgently needs, are essential for the future of rail and will happen. Strikes will not change that,” the government said.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has repeatedly called on unions to accept major modernizations, such as more flexible shifts and making Sunday a regular part of the work week, in return for pay increases.

He has also previously called on the RMT to vote with members on a rejected pay offer from Network Rail, equivalent to an 8 percent pay increase over 2 years.

With Network Rail insisting its offer is all it can afford, talks are stalling and industry executives and unions alike expect more strikes in the fall.

Services affected by Aslef’s strike include those operated by Avanti West Coast, Great Western Railway, LNER, Northern Trains and Transpennine Express.