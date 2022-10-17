UK police probe assault of protester at Chinese consulate

LONDON (AP) – British police said Monday they were investigating the attack on a pro-democracy protester in Hong Kong who was beaten up on the grounds of the Chinese consulate in the city of Manchester.

The man, who is in his 30s, told the BBC that unidentified Chinese men from the consulate dragged him into the consulate and attacked him during a protest on Sunday.

Greater Manchester police said its agents intervened and removed the protester from the consulate grounds “due to our fears for the man’s safety”.

“About 30 to 40 people gathered outside the Chinese consulate and local patrols were in the area to maintain the peaceful protest,” police said. “Shortly before 4 p.m., a small group of men emerged from the building and one man was dragged into the consulate grounds and attacked.”

The protester remained in hospital on Monday for treatment, police said. No arrests have been made yet.

A video on the BBC website showed a scuffle that broke out outside the consulate after masked men snatched the demonstrators and removed the placards. The video showed several men wearing face masks beating up someone who had been pushed to the ground during the clashes.

Downing Street said the incident was “very worrying”, adding that police had stepped up patrols in the area.

The Chinese consulate in Manchester did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester, said it was important that the full facts were established, but added: “Based on what I have seen, I want to make it clear that it is never acceptable for peaceful protesters to be attacked and those responsible must be held accountable for their actions.”

The Labor Party opposition spokesman, David Lammy, called on the Conservative government to summon the Chinese ambassador to explain what happened.

Protesters had gathered when the Chinese Communist Party opened its week-long congress in China on Sunday.

