UK PM Truss U-turns on mini budget, raises corporation tax and names Hunt finance minister

Controversial British Prime Minister Liz Truss has appointed Jeremy Hunt to replace Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor of the Exchequer on Friday, while also scrapping the corporate tax cut in a major reversal of her mini-budget announced last month, sparking major turmoil in the market.

Hunt will return to the cabinet having previously served as Foreign Secretary under former Prime Minister Theresa May and Health and Culture Minister under former Prime Minister David Cameron.

Hours after she fired her finance minister, Kwarteng, saying that “action must now be taken to reassure the markets,” Truss said: “I have therefore decided to cancel the corporate tax hike planned by the previous government. to enforce”.

Truss fired Kwarteng on Friday shortly before the press conference, where they scrapped the most important part of their economic package in a bid to survive the market and the political turmoil that grips the country.

UK government bonds (gilts) rose further ahead of Truss’ statement, contributing to their partial recovery since her government began looking for ways to balance the books after her unfunded tax cuts crushed UK asset values ​​and triggered international censorship.

Shortest-serving finance minister since 1970

Kwarteng is the country’s shortest-serving Chancellor of the Exchequer since 1970, and his successor will be the fourth Chancellor of the Exchequer in as many months in Britain, where millions of people are facing a cost of living crisis. Britain’s shortest-term Chancellor of the Exchequer has passed away.

Kwarteng had announced a new fiscal policy on Sept. 23, realizing Truss’ vision of massive tax cuts and deregulation to try to shock the economy into “growth, growth, growth.”

But the reaction from the markets was so fierce that the Bank of England had to step in to prevent pension funds from becoming entangled in the chaos as borrowing and mortgage costs rose.

The duo came under increasing pressure to change course as polls showed support for the collapse of her Conservative Party, prompting her colleagues to openly discuss whether the prime minister should be replaced.

Truss has caused a market breakout and is now at risk of bringing down the government if she can’t find a package of government spending cuts and tax hikes that can appease investors and pass a parliamentary vote in the House of Commons.

Interview with Hunt “There is a lot of work to be done to regain trust.” Jeremy Hunt has been named the new finance minister after Kwasi Kwarteng was fired by Liz Truss. Here’s a summary of what he said @CathyNewman last week on the premiership of Liz Truss: pic.twitter.com/9niCooHSzO — Times Radio (@TimesRadio) October 14, 2022



Its quest for savings is complicated by the fact that the government has been cutting departmental budgets for years.

At the same time, the Conservative Party’s discipline has all but broken down, broken by infighting infighting as it struggled first to agree on a way to leave the European Union and then how to navigate the Covid pandemic and keep the economy going. to grow.

“If you don’t get your budget through parliament, you can’t govern,” Chris Bryant, a senior lawmaker from the opposition Labor party, said on Twitter. “This isn’t about u-turns, it’s about good governance.”

Fighting to survive

During his stay in the United States, Kwarteng had been informed by the head of the IMF of the importance of “policy coherence”, underlining how far Britain’s reputation for sound economic management and institutional stability had fallen. .

Shortly before 11 a.m. (1000 GMT), British television news channels switched to live images of a British Airways plane landing at Heathrow with Kwarteng on board.

In Westminster, Truss sought to agree with her ministers on a way to maintain her growth drive while reassuring markets and figuring out what measures could be supported by her legislators in Parliament.

Rupert Harrison, portfolio manager at Blackrock and once adviser to former British Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne, said markets have now almost fully priced in a turnaround.

“(That) means if the turnaround doesn’t come, the markets will react badly,” he said on Twitter.

A Conservative Party lawmaker, who asked not to be named, said Truss’s economic policies had done so much damage that investors could demand even bigger cuts in government spending as the price for their support.

“Anything is possible at the moment,” said the lawmaker, who backed former finance minister Rishi Sunak in the leadership race. “The problem is that the markets have lost faith in the Conservative Party – and who can blame them?”

According to a source close to the prime minister, Truss is now in “listening mode” and is inviting lawmakers to speak with her team about their concerns to gauge which parts of the program they would support in parliament.

Credit Suisse economist Sonali Punhani said markets needed to see a credible fiscal plan, with the government finding about £60 billion through tax cuts and further austerity.

“It would be challenging to realize the magnitude of these cuts, but to be credible they need to be implemented earlier than the latter part of the forecast,” Punhani said.

Truss was expected to roll back its 19 percent corporate tax rate plan. That policy was a key part of this administration’s package after Sunak proposed increasing it to 25 percent when he was Treasury Secretary under Truss’ predecessor Boris Johnson.

That could save £18.7 billion by 2026/27.

The latest wave of political drama gripping Britain comes as the Bank of England is also preparing to end its intervention in the gold market (bonds).

(FRANCE 24 with Reuters)