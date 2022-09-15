UK Mumsnet users share ‘script’ for cheating with heartbroken woman who’s solid marriage broke down

A woman whose husband ended their 15-year marriage within months of starting a new job has been warned it sounds like he’s cheating.

The British woman took UK parenting forum mumsnet to explain her “loving” marriage came to an abrupt end six months after her husband changed jobs and started asking for “room”.

She said she felt like the man she married turned into someone “cold” and a “person she doesn’t recognize” overnight when he suddenly started avoiding the family home and working late. .

Things came to a head where he accused her of “checking” and he packed his bags and left.

The mom said she noticed he changed the password on his phone and no longer said he loved her before.

Other Mumsnet users are convinced that this woman’s husband follows a typical “script” for cheating – many of them saying there must be “an OW (Other Woman).”

They also offered practical advice on what to do.

One user said, ‘I’m very sorry OP. But I think it’s very likely that he’s “in love” with someone else, and now he’s trying to rewrite history to blame you.

‘It’s not your fault. If you can’t sleep, maybe you can poke around to get financial details etc. or transfer half of the joint money to your own bank account. This man is no longer your friend.’

Many agreed, but another said, “I’m sorry you’re going through this. You certainly don’t sound controlling! But this strange part of the script – I had something similar. I’m afraid all these mysterious movements make horn OW.

“But practically as PP said, if you can move half of your joint money to another account, that doesn’t rule out other appointments later when you have more time to plan.”

Many users referred to ‘the script’ with another helpful piece of advice: ‘Sorry. This is the common story I’m afraid and when he came home late it was almost certainly another woman.

Another said: ‘There is a script and it seems that no matter how smart or unique he thinks his circumstances are, he follows the script to the letter. Personally, I would move all the joint money.

“You can bet he would have taken everything if he’d thought of it so soon.

“He certainly plays a part of the man’s toughness with the controlling woman.

“The problem is that it resembles method acting. He’s really in the role and can’t change the script when he gets home.

“He enjoys the attention. Last night he was at a peak.

He could end up as a friend’s ex who moved in with his new girlfriend after telling his 25-year-old wife that he was leaving. He gave her a long speech about all her flaws

“When he got there, the OW told him she just wanted to have a little fun. She didn’t want anyone living with her. The woman didn’t want him either.’

Despite her grief, the mother still said that her husband had been a wonderful father “until the last few months” and that, despite being in his fifties, “he behaved much younger.

“Then there’s The Script – it’s already started – you’re checking (you’re definitely not), he needs his space.

“Please don’t worry about the money and telling the kids. If it was me, I wouldn’t tell them. He left, let him tell them. I really hope I’m wrong.’

One user said the woman’s husband “gaslighted” her to be controlling.

‘Don’t let him tell you you’re in charge,’ they said. ‘You’ve had the patience of a saint until now, and if he hadn’t gone away, I’d have thrown him away. from.

“He doesn’t add anything to your relationship at all, he’s not a partner to you in any way.

“I agree it sounds like he’s seeing someone else and changing the story of your marriage so he has an excuse to leave. And he also sounds like a crappy father. Let him tell the children what he did, it’s not up to you.’

The original poster admitted that her husband’s behavior did indeed sound like a “script,” but said he’d been so “kind and loving” that she didn’t want to believe it.

She said: “It sounds like a script and is eerily similar to the script my friends ex told her when he ran away from her for another woman (he still denies there was a crossover, but he was gone within weeks.” withdrawn from her).

“But he’s always been an absolute sweetheart, so kind and loving – which clouds my judgment and makes me hope I’m wrong and he really needs ‘space’.

“Anyway, after the way this fight went, I can see he’s never coming back — he looked like he hates me.”