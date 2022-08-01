UK Mother who was called a ‘fat c***’ outside her own home tried to CUT HER STOMACH OFF

A mother who shed 12st after she was branded a ‘fat c***’ by a fellow parent in front of her children revealed she is raising money to have 3st of excess skin removed.

Tara Brown, 39, a nail technician from Chesterfield, Derbyshire, said she went through school feeling like the ‘odd one out’ as she was relentlessly bullied for her size by having food thrown at her and being called ‘wide-o’.

The mother-of-six has a hereditary nerve condition that means she struggles with her mobility, which when combined with her poor diet, saw her gradually get ‘bigger and bigger’ until she hit more than 28st.

After years of living an ‘awful’ existence and trying every diet under the sun, it was being called a ‘fat c***’ on her doorstep in front of her kids in March last year that led her to say ‘enough was enough’.

After the ‘absolutely mortifying’ experience, Tara was spurred into action and lost 12st and seven dress sizes through ‘blood, sweat and tears’.

Tara Brown, pictured before her weight loss, wshed 12st after she was branded a ‘fat c***’ by a fellow parent in front of her children revealed she is raising money to have 3st of excess skin removed. Pictured, weighing 26st in April 2018

Tara, pictured here at 16st in June 2022, has been left with excess skin which is ‘painful’ and has ‘affected her self esteem and sex life’

Tara looks fabulous in a black dress post weight loss, but still suffers pain from her excess skin, which she says ‘doesn’t meet the requirements for treating on the NHS’. Pictured weighing 16st 10lb in July 2022

Despite feeling like a completely different person, Tara is now carrying an estimated 3st of excess skin, primarily on her stomach, which has become a ‘massive burden’.

Tara claims she was offered gastric bypass surgery twice over the years but since losing weight claims she has been refused skin removal surgery on the NHS due to not meeting the minimum 25 BMI criteria.

She explains the excess skin forces her to wear uncomfortable control clothing, causes her back pain and has impacted her sex life with her husband of 17 years, Shaun Brown, 40.

At her wits end, the devoted mother is now fundraising £10,000 to have the procedure done privately, which she envisions will transform all aspects of her life and spur her on to live it to the full.

Tara said: ‘My excess skin is a huge burden. My tummy is so large, not with fat but just with a lot of skin.

‘It hangs really low down and reaches about an inch above my knees. I have to wear constant control pants and clothing, it’s awful.

Tara, who has been abused for her weight by cruel bullies for most of her life, reached a point of depression where she wanted to ‘cut her own stomach off’ pictured here in 2010 weighing 27st

Tara is a size 18 now, but is aiming to weigh 12 stone overall, she refused gastric bypass surgery after being offered it twice over the years by the NHS. Pictured here at 25st

Tara with husband Shaun Brown. Tara explains she ‘doesn’t want him to see me without any clothes on’. This picture was taken in 2016 when she weighed 25st

Tara pictured in April 2021, weighing 24st, with her daughter Jayce Brown, 17, and husband Shaun prior to weight loss

‘When I move around it’s constantly there, it’s difficult to shower and it’s quite uncomfortable when it’s held in all day. I’m suffering with my back with it, it’s a lot, the list goes on.

‘My husband and I have been together for 17 years and if I’m just in bed with him I can’t have it [excess skin] out, I need to be covered.

‘Obviously the bedroom area is very very tricky, confidence there is so low. I don’t want him to see me without any clothes on. It’s massively got in the way of my husband and I’s sex life. It’s definitely dwindled.’

Tara grew up lacking confidence, has suffered with anxiety and depression since around the age of 11 and reached around 18 stone in secondary school.

Tara said: ‘It [school] was awful. I got horribly bullied through school, even by the teachers. I was ‘the fat one’ in school.

‘I was called ‘wide-o’, ‘large load’ and your normal ‘fatty’ and ‘fat’ at school. They’d say ‘eat your tea quick, she’s here’ if I walked into the canteen. Awful things.

Tara after surgery when she weighed 25 stone, says she has been bullied all her life about her weight – being called a ‘wide load’ and ‘fatty’ among other things

Tara, pictured in August 2017 when she weighed 25st, with son Bailey Brown,20 and Jayce, 17

After feeling so depressed she wanted to self harm, Tara has put herself to the test and lost 12 stone but says she is still not happy with her appearance. Pictured here in 2017 weighing 24st

‘I was always late to school because I couldn’t get there as quick as the other kids and I’d walk into class and a teacher make me stand at the side and point out how awful I looked to all the other children.

‘I used to get food thrown at me from buses, kicked and punched. I just didn’t want to be there, I hated every minute because I knew what was coming every time I went.

‘Not just because I was fat but I couldn’t keep up with the other kids either because of the disability. I had to sit out in PE, couldn’t do things like they did, so I was just the ‘odd one out’.

‘When I left school, from the age of 18 to 21, I do think it was a coping mechanism but I was probably the most bubbliest, carefree, confident person when I was out and about, but when I got home that’s when I’d sit and cry.’

Tara said that she’s ‘always been on the bigger’ side and believes it is largely due to having hereditary motor sensory neuropathy.

It is a rare progressive condition that damages the peripheral nerves, which causes her immense pain and has forced her to have 45 surgeries throughout her life.

Tara now weighs 16st 10lb but is aiming for 12st, here she is pictured after exercise and diet changes after existing on coffee and one meal a day

Tara is hoping to raise £10,000 to have the excess skin removed and continue her weight loss journey. Pictured, in July 2022, weighing 16st 10lbs

Tara said her muscle wastage disease has also led to her develop other conditions including a curvature of the spine and allodynia.

She was advised to lose weight by her doctor and have gastric bypass surgery in order for them to operate on her spine, but due to her size it wouldn’t have been safe.

Tara said: ‘Because I wasn’t very mobile at all due to the pain I got bigger and I wasn’t eating, and that I know now is the worst thing you can do because that itself makes you put weight on.

‘From the age of 13 up until literally a year and a half ago, I was living on a coffee in the morning and a meal at night, but that meal meant so much to me.

‘Due to my condition, a gastric bypass wouldn’t have been good for me because one I wasn’t eating anyway and two, I would have felt shocking due to having no nutrients in me.

‘The condition will continue to get worse and worse all the time. Which of course is a big reason why the weight needed to come off, to benefit my life but the children’s as well.

‘Life was awful. I suffered with suicide, self-harm and at one point I tried to cut my own tummy off. It was bad. I didn’t have any mirrors, just face ones.’

Tara, pictured with her husband Shaun following her weight loss. She has bemoaned not being able to have skin removal on the NHS

The mother and nail tech showcases her incredible weight loss, which has seen her shed almost half of her body weight. Pictured, in July 2022 (left) and in April 2022 (right)

Tara reflected on how, after being embarrassed in front of her children, she wanted to take action.

‘I was absolutely mortified and that was enough to say, that’s enough. It was just a snap decision,’ she continued.

‘I was fuming. A few choice words were said, it was on the front of my house and I told her to move away from my house because my kids were there.

What is Hereditary motor sensory neuropathy (HMSN)? According to the NHS HMSN (also known as Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease) is often a hereditary condition. Symptoms of motor neuropathy can include: twitching and muscle cramps muscle weakness or paralysis affecting one or more muscles which can cause muscle wastage. Difficulty lifting up the front part of your foot and toes, particularly noticeable when walking. Aside from being hereditary, other causes of the disease include: Excessive alcohol drinking for years Low levels of vitamin B12 or other vitamins Physical damage to the nerves, such as from an injury or during surgery An underactive thyroid gland Certain infections, such as shingles, Lyme disease, diphtheria, botulism and HIV Inflammation of the blood vessels Chronic liver disease or chronic kidney disease The presence of an abnormal protein in the blood. Certain types of cancer, such as lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system, and multiple myeloma, a type of bone marrow cancer Having high levels of toxins in your body, such as arsenic, lead or mercury Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare condition that causes rapid onset of paralysis within days Diabetes Amyloidosis, a group of rare but serious health conditions caused by deposits of abnormal protein called amyloid in tissues and organs throughout the body And other health conditions caused by overactivity of the immune system, such as rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, Sjögren’s syndrome or coeliac disease. Treatments include: Some types of chemotherapy for cancer, especially for bowel cancer, lymphoma or myeloma Antibiotics, if taken for months, such as metronidazole or nitrofurantoin Phenytoin, used to treat epilepsy, if taken for a long time

‘I walked in, sat by myself and just sobbed. I was mortified. Because the kids hear it all the time from the other kids, which is enough in itself, but hearing it from a parent in front of my children was just beyond.

Tara started by changing her diet, then joined the gym and began swimming. In January she also started walking, which she’s built up over time.

Tara now weighs 16st 12lb, is a size 18, and hopes to one day reach her goal of being 12st.

Tara said: ‘I lost the weight all myself. I massively changed my diet and I had to learn to eat, rather than not.

‘I am always in a level of pain but I think I cope with it a lot better now because in my mind it’s like productive pain, I’m in pain for a reason.

‘I have friends and family that I don’t see for months and they think I’ve done it so easily but they’ve not seen the literal blood, sweat and tears that has gone in to it and the amount of brick walls that I’ve hit along the way has been immense.

‘Because I’ve seen the results now and that I can do it, all I keep telling myself is that I just have to keep carry on.

‘I can’t go back to where I was because I literally might not be here. If I went back to where I was, I’m not sure if I could cope with it again.

‘I need to be there for my children because I am the glue that holds this family together. If I’m not here, where are my kids going to be? They need to see that you can change your life and if you put the work in you can get the results.

‘I’ve got three disabled children so even more so they need to see, just because you’re disabled doesn’t mean you can’t try and do something. So that spurs me on massively.’

Tara claims she first approached the NHS regarding excess skin removal surgery in January and has applied for funding once, but her application was rejected.

She claims her BMI is currently 45 but it’s impacted by scarring following multiple surgeries as a result of her condition as well as fluid in her body.

Tara said: ‘I set up the GoFundMe page because unfortunately there’s no help for people like me on the NHS, which I could talk to you about until I get blue in the face because it makes me really angry.

‘They can throw gastric bands out left, right and centre. I know two people that have had the procedure, not stuck to the rules, and it’s failed.

‘So statistically if you think about how many pounds has been wasted on gastric bands that has failed when potentially a woman that has done it all herself with no help from any professional, yet they can’t provide one surgery. I don’t think it’s fair.

‘You can apply for funding. They’ve already done it once and it’s failed because my BMI isn’t below 25 which the doctors have even agreed with me, that’s a ridiculous number for me to get to because of the amount of scarring and fluid I’ve got on my body.

‘So that BMI isn’t relevant to my body because it’s not fat that’s making those numbers.

‘The doctor was very understanding and sympathetic and held my tummy and said how massive and heavy it was compared to my body frame, and how it must be a massive burden on my life.’

Tara’s GP has applied for funding for a second time, but Tara says she has been led to believe it is highly unlikely that it will be successful so has been forced to resort to fundraising to have the procedure done privately.

Tara said: ‘I’ve seen that mother many times in the car but I recently walked past her on the same side of the street and the feeling I had within me was quite incredible.

‘I had my head held high while I was walking past and thought ‘yeah. I did it.’ It was a feeling of accomplishment and pride.

‘Having my excess skin removed would change my life so much. It would help me mentally with my confidence, self-esteem and would make it easier to carry on moving that extra weight.

‘I wouldn’t have to constantly push it into my body to the point where I’m uncomfortable.

‘When I have it removed, I’ll feel comfortable naked in front of my husband again. It will make a massive difference.’

A spokesperson for NHS Derby and Derbyshire said: ‘NHS Derby and Derbyshire does not normally provide comment on the cases of individual patients.

‘In general terms, where care is not routinely funded under a clinical policy but patients believe their case is exceptional when compared to the rest of the population, their treating clinician can make a case to have funding provided for treatments.

‘We treat these requests on an individual and objective basis and our decision is communicated back to the patient and clinician.’