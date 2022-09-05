UK Mother shows shocking cost of a day out for a family of four at Universal Studios in Florida

A British mother of two has gone viral with a video reveal the exact amount her family spent during a day at Universal Studios in Florida.

Miranda Pearce, a marketing coach from Sandbach Cheshire, revealed that the family spent a total of $1,113, or the equivalent of £966, on the day out, which included $483 in tickets, $396 in Fast Passes and $62.79 in lunch.

The revelation divided opinion, with some viewers insisting the park had “fenced” them off, and others insisting there are easy ways to save money, such as bringing your own food and drink.

The total cost of a day out at Universal Studios in Orlando Florida for a family of four.

Miranda Pearce pictured next to the Universal logo with her two sons and husband

Miranda shared the video, saying, “Guess how much we spent in one day at Universal Studios Florida – wait for the end, you won’t believe it.”

The total cost of the day was $1113.40, which excludes tips.

The day started with an expensive $21.79 breakfast at Wendy’s Drive Thru, followed by some expensive $27 parking. As the party went on, so did the rising costs — prompting the mom to share her experience on social media. parts.

Miranda shows a clip of her son holding a drink and saying, “This is us getting a refillable drink for $19.”

After that, she met King Julian from the movie Madagascar, who she says is her absolute “hero” – so the family seemed to be having fun despite the cost.

But in the end they paid $42.60 for a simple souvenir, a Harry Potter notebook and pen, $62.79 for a hamburger and chips lunch, and $19.76 for some ice cream.

Miranda's Husband And Two Sons Pose Next To A Red Gym Grooming

Miranda met her 'hero' King Julian from the movie Madagascar and All Hail King julien, she hugs the character

Miranda's 6-year-old son holds a large refillable drink

She said on the video : “I had a $4.25 coffee in the afternoon, and we got not too bad $34 at Burger King.”

Her reasoning for shooting the fast passes was, “I’m not waiting in line with a six-year-old,” before asking her audience, “Would you have paid for that?”

Many agreed that the prices were high, with one person claiming they paid 14 days less at Disneyland.

They said, ’14 days at Disney a few weeks ago and spent a little over $1,000 in total! Backpack, vials, snacks, Walmart supplies. Especially to avoid queues!’

The family sits down to enjoy an ice cream and Miranda has a coffee

Pictured on the right is a receipt from breakfast at the drive-thru Wendy's and on the left is the receipt for lunch, which was a burger and chips

Another interrupted: “They are absolutely robbing their guests.”

One person said that when they went to Universal Studios in 2017, the prices were much lower at $200 per ticket.

One woman admitted to saving up for the day with her partner, saying: “My significant other and I are starting an Orlando fund to take our two children with us, but I fear that no matter how much we save, we just won’t. can afford.

The video has racked up more than 19,000 views and 1,492 comments so far, with people split over the clip. Some agree with Miranda, while others offered advice on how to make the trip cheaper. One person said they ‘could have gone away for a week and rented a villa in Portugal before that’

More seasoned visitors responded to the video with the advice ‘bring your own snacks and drinks’ and ‘skip the fast track tickets’, for which Miranda thanked them.

Others, however, were more disdainful of the video, with a TikToker saying, “You could get a villa in Portugal for that.”

Another said, “Don’t you worry about your electricity bill?”

One said, ‘Why not? I got fast passes and had a great time there.”