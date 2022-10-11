UK market turmoil is a harbinger of global events to come

The writer is a contributing FT editor and global chief economist at Kroll

As the era of cheap money draws to a close amid a global central bank tightening cycle, UK pension funds were among the first institutions to surface. I’m sure they won’t be the last. Margin calls fueled by the fund’s liability-driven investing (LDI) forced the Bank of England back into quantitative easing. And on Tuesday, the BoE expanded its bond-buying program, warning of a “material risk to the UK’s financial stability”.

The problems caused by Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s ‘mini’ budget are a harbinger of unfortunate events to unfold in developed markets in the coming year. Governments will spend more; investors will be the dominant disciplining force; and central banks will break other things by trying to break inflation.

Even if the monetary authorities withdraw liquidity, war and the energy crisis will force developed markets to spend much more in the coming year. At the end of September, Germany, the pillar of fiscal rectitude, announced a €200 billion investment package to limit gas prices for industry and consumers until 2024. The 70-year high last month and bund yields followed. Credit default swaps rose to their highest point since April 2020, even as Lindner insisted that Germanyexplicitly do not follow the British path” by committing to a new level of borrowing.

An even bigger potential trigger point is Italy, which is particularly exposed to Russian gas, has limited fiscal space and is already under pressure in bond markets, despite the support of ECB bond reinvestments. The 10-year benchmark yield has risen the most since pre-pandemic last week, following a fiscal warning from Moody’s Investors Service to the country’s likely new centre-right government.

Price movements in the coming year will be just as rapid and dramatic as in the UK, in part because the markets are already very stressed. The central bank’s global volatility has tightened financial conditions and undermined liquidity. This is not a mistake. It is the point of walking rates. But if the central banks keep walking, something is likely to break.

With the Federal Reserve tightening more aggressively than other major central banks, the US dollar index (DXY index) is up 17.4 percent since the beginning of the year. This exports inflation from the US, forcing other countries to tighten further. And as the Fed considers a fourth consecutive 75 basis point hike, the US Treasury’s Office of Financial Research has announced Financial Stress Index is near a two-year high, credit spreads have widened, corporate defaults more than doubled over the summer and Bank of America announced that its benchmark for measuring credit market stress is at a “boundary critical level”.

What is likely to break? After the financial crisis, major US banks are much better capitalized. That is not always true in Europe. And on neither continent can regulators have confidence in what lurks in the shadow banking sector. Even highly liquid assets, such as British SOEs, can be a source of trouble. Investment grade corporate bonds are a problem for the US. Overall, corporate non-financial debt has reached nearly 80 percent of the US gross national product. About a third of these have a BBB rating, the lowest rung for investment grade. Downgrades will force the sale of debt from a number of portfolios, pushing prices down and potentially leading to margin calls like in the UK.

Another body that could float to the surface in this tightening cycle could be alternative assets, including private equity and debt. Alternative assets have grown rapidly, almost doubling as a percentage of total financial assets since 2006. Their losses this year were much smaller than those in the public markets. While this can be a case of better investment strategies, it can also be a harbinger of bigger losses.

The UK’s experience reminds us that central banks have a very thin line between fighting inflation and supporting financial stability. After years of bailouts, investors seem to be ignoring “this time we mean it” warnings and betting on a pivot. At the same time, governments forced to spend money will work crosswise to fight inflation. Opec+ has decided to continue by reducing supply and raising energy prices again. Since oil is largely priced in dollars, the dollar remains the US currency, but the problem of the world. Market disruptions alone will not be enough for central banks to reverse and cut interest rates. A financial crisis that heralds a recession would be, but that would be the worst possible way to lick inflation.