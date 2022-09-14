UK inflation rate dips below 10% as petrol prices fall

Inflation in the UK slipped to single digits in August on the back of lower petrol prices, providing some relief for households as they head into winter.

The total consumer price index was 9.9 percent higher this month than a year earlier, down from the 40-year high of 10.1 percent in July, the first fall in inflation in nearly a year. Inflation in the UK was still highest in the G7 in August.

The numbers beat expectations of a small rise to 10.2 percent, and economists now expect inflation to hover at the low double-digit level in the fall rather than rise to more than 15 percent.

The brighter inflation outlook is the result of Prime Minister Liz Truss’ plan to spend up to £150bn to protect consumers against huge energy price increases in October, capping the typical annual household bill at £2,500 instead. from to rise to £3,549.

In August, the main reason for the decline in headline inflation was a fall in petrol and diesel prices. A liter of petrol fell from an average price of £1.90 in July to £1.75 during the month, pushing inflation in that category down from 43.7 percent to 32.1 percent.

But inflation continued to rise in other categories. The Office for National Statistics said food inflation had risen from 12.8 percent year-on-year in July to 13.4 percent and prices of services were 5.9 percent higher in August than a year earlier, compared with inflation of 5. .7 percent in August. July.

It is this increase in pressure on the prices of goods and services, excluding those most affected by volatile oil and energy prices, that worries the Bank of England, on top of the increase in consumer purchasing power. that will bring the government’s energy support and future tax cuts.

Paul Dales, UK chief economist at Capital Economics, said: “UK CPI aggregate and core inflation has not yet peaked. . . As such, the Bank of England will have to keep turning the screws.”

Economists expect a 0.5 percentage point increase when the bank’s Monetary Policy Committee meets next week, with the official interest rate expected to rise from 1.75% now to at least 3 percent by the end of the year.

Kitty Ussher, chief economist at the Institute of Directors, said: “The fact that the price decline is due to changes in the price of petrol and diesel. . . means that today’s news is unlikely to change expectations of a rise in interest rates when the Bank of England meets next week.”

With gasoline prices falling and food inflation rising, the Resolution Foundation says the numbers show pressure on poorer families continues to mount. Jack Leslie, a senior economist with the foundation, said, “We’re going to have high inflation for quite some time to come, especially for low-income earners who are still hardest hit by high prices.”

Other figures released by the ONS showed that the effects of falling global oil prices are helping the industry, with the first monthly decline in producer costs and output prices in nearly two years. Import prices in August were still 20.5 percent higher than one year previously.