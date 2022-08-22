UK inflation projected to hit 18.6% as gas prices surge

Rising wholesale gas prices put the UK on a path to exceed 18 percent inflation next year, the highest rate among the larger western economies, according to a report by Citigroup.

The bank’s projection is putting more pressure on candidates for the Conservative leadership to tackle a worsening cost of living crisis and came as UK gas prices for delivery rose a staggering 33 percent the next day.

Rapidly rising natural gas prices have rendered economic forecasts obsolete. At the beginning of the month, the Bank of England forecast that higher gas prices would push inflation above 13 percent by the end of this year.

Bank of America said last week it expected UK consumer price inflation to peak at 14 percent in January, while Goldman Sachs and EY predicted it would hit 15 percent.

But with the European gas crisis escalating in August, Citi on Monday predicted inflation would reach 18.6 percent in January.

Gas prices in mainland Europe are more than 14 times higher than the average for the past ten years. The European reference price for gas rose nearly 10 percent on Monday to €278 per megawatt hour ($81 per million British thermal units), its highest closing price ever, rising to 45 percent in August.

In examining the wholesale figures, Citi predicted that the UK retail tariff cap – which limits how much households pay for heating and electricity – would be raised to £4,567 in January and then to £5,816 in April, compared to current levels of £1,971 a year. year. It added that the shifts would cause inflation to “enter the stratosphere”.

According to estimates by the Office for National Statistics, the bank’s projected interest rate would be higher than the peak of inflation following OPEC’s second oil shock in 1979, when the CPI reached 17.8 percent.

Inflation has exceeded expectations in most months of this year as price increases have spread through the economy. The ONS said it stood at 10.1 percent in July, the highest level in more than 40 years and the highest among the G7 countries.

Energy regulator Ofgem will announce its October-January energy price cap on Friday, which most analysts expect will rise to more than £3,500 for a household with average energy consumption – a 75 percent increase from current levels.

The imminent rise will pressure Tory leadership candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss to be specific in the aid they propose for households. The PvdA has called for bills to be frozen and for the state to bear the costs.

The government has said energy policy is a matter for the new prime minister, but Number 10 has tried to reassure the public that the UK will not run out of gas this winter.

A Downing Street spokesperson urged people not to panic about energy supplies, despite concerns about possible power outages in the coming months, and said households should not cut their consumption.

“Households, businesses and industry can rest assured that they will get the gas and electricity they need during the winter,” she said. “That’s because we have one of the most diverse and reliable energy systems in the world. Unlike other countries in Europe, we don’t depend on Russian supplies and we have access to our own gas reserves in the North Sea.”