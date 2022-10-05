UK households to lose more than they gain from Kwarteng tax cuts

Stealth freezes on tax and benefit thresholds will cost British households twice as much as they could win from the government’s cuts in general rates, the Institute for Fiscal Studies said Thursday.

Liz Truss stuck to her tax-cutting strategy at this week’s Conservative Party conference, arguing that it was essential to nudge the economy into higher growth — even as she was forced to take her most glaring measure, the abolition. of the top rate of 45p. of the income tax. Together with the prime minister, Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng urged that the Tories would “reduce taxes for you and your family”.

But the IFS analysis showed that even after Kwarteng reversed his predecessor’s national insurance premium increase and accelerated the 1 pence cut in the basic income tax rate, people in every part of the income distribution would lose more than they won.

“Freezes much more than outweighs general policy. . . and they will drag millions more into the tax system and into higher tax rates,” said Tom Waters, senior research economist at the IFS.

“Giving with one hand and taking with the other in this way is opaque and covert – and when inflation is volatile the impact can be vastly different from what the government initially intended,” he added.

A four-year freeze on tax-free personal deductions of £12,570 means the number of income taxpayers will rise by 1.4 million to 35.4 million – two-thirds of adults – by 2025-2026. Over the same period, a freeze on the threshold for higher rates will increase the number of paying 40p interest by 1.6 million to 7.7 million – the highest ever.

Meanwhile, the £150,000 threshold at which people will start paying the highest rate of 45 pence since its introduction in 2010 has been frozen – and by 2025-26, the number caught doing this will have tripled since its inception, from 240,000 to 760,000.

These freezes will reduce household income by an average of £1,250 in 2025-26, the IFS said. Many households will also be affected by the freezing of the thresholds at which certain benefits are stopped. Taking into account these and other planned changes to the social security system, households will lose an average of £1,450 a year in 2025-2026, yielding £41 billion for the Treasury.

That’s double the £20bn cost to the treasury of Kwarteng’s striking cuts in personal tax rates – although the IFS stressed that, compared to previous plans, the cuts would put significant strain on public finances.

The combined effect of changes in general tax rates, policy rollouts and freezes will hit the poorest households the most, according to the IFS. This means that Kwarteng’s tax plans will remain highly regressive, even if the government does not impose further cuts in benefits in next year’s upgrade.

Because some freezes are indefinite – especially those on benefits – the impact increases over time, with the top tenth households seeing a 1.3 percent income decline by 2030-31 and the poorest tenth their incomes. decreased by 4.7 percent.