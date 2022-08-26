UK households to be hit by 80% rise in energy bills

The magnitude of the challenge facing the UK’s next prime minister became clear on Friday when the energy regulator said household electricity bills would rise by 80 percent and further increases are expected next year.

Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak, the two candidates for leadership of the Conservative Party, will face a rising cost of living this winter and an energy crisis that threatens to plunge millions of households into energy poverty.

Ofgem, the energy regulator, said Friday the typical household gas and electricity bill in Britain will rise from £1,971 to £3,549 a year from October.

Industry consultants are now forecasting that energy bills could exceed £6,600 by spring, more than five times higher than a year ago, amid the gas crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. European prices reached all-time highs on Friday.

The UK government is increasingly faced with demand for the next prime minister, who takes office early next month, to provide additional support to households to avert a deep recession.

With poorer households being hit hardest by energy prices as gas and electricity make up a larger proportion of their spending, the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, a think tank, said some singles’ finances “would be wiped out by the stratospheric utility bills that make up a living economy.” the nearly 120 percent of their income after housing costs, leaving many destitute.”

Investec’s Sandra Horsfield said the increase would reduce household disposable income by 2.7 percent. “This is a huge figure,” she said.

Truss and Sunak have been warned that the crisis could last for several years.

Jonathan Brearley, chief executive of Ofgem, said £15 billion in government aid announced in May, which will provide £400 to each household and more to those on benefits, would no longer be enough. In May, the price cap – the maximum amount set by the regulator for typical household energy consumption – was predicted to be around £2,800 per year by October.

“Clearly, the new prime minister needs to act further to address the impact of the price hikes coming in October and next year,” Brearley said. “The response will have to match the scale of the crisis ahead.”

The business department said “additional support … can be provided as soon as possible once the new prime minister is appointed”.

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi, who was appointed by outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson last month, acknowledged the increase would cause “stress and anxiety for many people”.

Truss, the favorite to become the next prime minister, said she would “take immediate action. . . by lowering taxes and suspending tariffs for green energy”.

Her allies said it “wouldn’t be right” if Truss drew up detailed plans before being elected prime minister, but they pledged she would make energy affordable for households.

Two senior Tories said Truss had been given ideas to boost universal credit benefits, including new proposals from the Center for Social Justice think tank for a significant increase and increase in job allowances for individuals.

A senior MP said the plan would ensure that the poorest would receive the most aid.

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, said the latest price cap figures “would frighten many families”, adding that the public deserved a government that could “capture the magnitude of this national emergency”.

Labor has said it would restrict bills under £2,000. It has proposed to raise funding for such an action by tightening discounts for oil and gas companies in the windfall tax that Sunak introduced in the spring.

Cornwall Insight, an energy consultancy, said Friday the latest forecasts showed an expected increase to £5,386.71 for the first quarter of next year. The limit will then be adjusted in January, as Ofgem now runs reviews every three months instead of six.

By the second quarter of next year, the price cap is expected to be £6,616.37, before falling slightly below £6,000 later next year.

“Today should be seen as a wake-up call for policymakers that short-term thinking and triage of the energy system is not enough,” the consultancy said.

The government is considering several proposals, including one from Scottish Power, one of the country’s largest energy retailers, which could bring price cuts to the majority of households, although no decision has yet been taken.

Scottish Power’s proposal is expected to require funding of at least £100bn over the next two years, with costs spread across household bills over the next 10 to 15 years, absorbed in general taxes, or a combination of both. However, that £100bn figure could rise if wholesale energy costs continue to rise.