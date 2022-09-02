UK housebuilders’ shares tumble on gloomy house price predictions

Shares in UK homebuilders plunged to their lowest level in nearly a decade on Friday after HSBC released an analysis that predicted London house prices could fall by as much as 15 percent.

The study predicts that demand for housing in the UK will fall by 20 percent from this autumn on the back of rising mortgage rates and inflation.

HSBC expects average UK house prices outside London to fall 7.5 percent, while prices in central London will fall by double. For new-build homes, the survey predicts a decline of 5 percent.

The HSBC note accelerated a decline in the shares of the country’s largest developers, which have already suffered an average decline of 40 percent this year.

Shares of Redrow, Barratt Developments and Berkeley Group fell between 4 and 7 percent in morning trading Friday after the note.

Expectations that UK house prices will start to fall have grown steadily in recent months as the Bank of England has pushed interest rates in an attempt to tackle soaring inflation.

Rising borrowing costs have made it more difficult for buyers to enter the market and contributed to a growing list of problems for listed developers, who have been hit by the withdrawal of key government support measures in recent months and the economic downturn.

Since the last financial crisis, homebuilders have enjoyed nearly uninterrupted earnings growth and buoyant stock prices.

In fact, the sector remained resilient during the pandemic and recovered strongly from a correction when the market closed in early 2020. Later that year, demand had recovered and reached new highs.

But after a long period of growth, supported by low interest rates and government support, the market is showing signs of cooling.

HSBC analysts now expect earnings before interest and tax at the UK’s largest listed construction companies to fall 32 to 53 percent by 2023-24, averaging 43 percent, compared to 2022.

Rob Perrins, chief executive of London-based developer Berkeley, said “tough times are coming”, but added that the bank was far too pessimistic about the market, especially in the capital.

“I think we’re going to have some tumultuous times, but to say demand will fall by that amount is wrong,” he said.