UK house prices rise at 11% annual rate despite cost of living crisis

A strong labor market and limited housing stock helped fuel double-digit annual UK house price growth in July, despite rising interest rates, high inflation and lower affordability.

House prices in the UK rose 11 percent year-on-year last month, slightly more than the 10.7 percent in June, according to mortgage lender Nationwide.

The increase brought the average house price to £271,209, £55,000 more than in February 2020 before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Although the month-on-month price increase slowed from 0.2 percent to 0.1 percent, July marked the 12th consecutive monthly increase, keeping annual price growth in double-digit numbers for the ninth straight month.

“Demand continues to be supported by strong labor market conditions,” said Nationwide chief economist Robert Gardner. “At the same time, the limited supply of housing on the market has helped to maintain upward pressure on house prices.”

Housing stock remains low, with the average number of homes for sale per surveyor at a 40-year low, and both the effect of inflation at a 40-year high of 9.4 percent and record low consumer confidence were highlighted by a cooling off mortgage transactions managed by Nationwide.

Total housing transactions in the three months to May were about 20 percent below the high levels driven by stamp duties, Nationwide reported, but they were still 5 percent above pre-pandemic levels.

Over the same period, home mover mortgage transactions slowed more than others, while first-time buyers’ mortgage numbers remained resilient.

This is despite house price growth continuing to outpace earnings by a significant margin, increasing the required deposit. National data showed that the median home price in the second quarter was seven times higher than median incomes, the highest rate since the data began in 1983. Along with higher interest rates, higher prices have pushed up mortgage payments relative to income.

With mortgage rates set to rise further and the cost of living worsening, experts expect the housing market to cool in the coming months.

“We continue to expect the market to slow as household budget pressures mount in the coming quarters, with inflation reaching double digits by the end of the year,” Gardner said.

Consulting firm Oxford Economics predicts that house prices will contract on an annual basis from mid-next year and continue to fall through 2024.

Andrew Wishart, senior real estate economist at Capital Economics, said: removal of the stress test in mortgage approvals from Aug. 1 could lead house price growth to regain momentum, but he warned that it would be short-lived.

“While limited supply has supported pricing so far, we think it’s only a matter of time before deteriorating demand pushes home prices down,” Wishart said, adding that he predicted a 5 percent drop over the next two years. year.