UK grocery inflation climbs to record high of 13.9% in September

Rising inflation sharply pushed household food costs up in September, adding £643 to the average annual bill, according to new data.

A growing number of Britons are also switching to cheaper imperfect and private label products as a result of additional financial pressure, research firm Kantar said on Tuesday.

Supermarket inflation rose to 13.9 percent last month, the highest level since records began in 2008, the Kantar survey found.

Official figures showed that inflation for food and non-alcoholic drinks rose to 13.1 percent in August, up from 12.6 percent in July and the highest since the Office for National Statistics began its records in 1988.

UK inflation data for September will be released next week. Benjamin Nabarro, Citi’s chief economist in the UK, predicts headline inflation will rise to 10.2 in September from 9.9 in August.

The new data comes as the IMF severely downgraded the UK’s economic outlook on Tuesday.

The IMF forecast that the economy will largely stagnate next year on the back of higher inflation and higher borrowing costs following further monetary tightening by the Bank of England.

Borrowing costs skyrocketed after the government announced its ‘mini’ budget tax cut on Sept. 23.

Nabarro is more pessimistic than the IMF on the outlook for the UK, predicting the economy will contract in 2023 and 2024, driven largely by a contraction in household spending.

According to the Kantar data, consumers are already tightening their budgets as they have faced near-record price pressures for a generation.

The survey showed that the average household can expect their annual grocery bill to rise to £643, or £5,265. At the basket level, this adds up to an extra £3.04 on the typical grocery store, which was around £21.89 last year.

Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar, said the data shows how the cost of living crisis is “still hitting people hard”.

Shoppers buy imperfect products to contain price increases, Kantar found, as sales of assortments like “Tesco Perfectly Imperfect” and “Morrisons Naturally Wonky” grew 38 percent annually.

Brits are also switching to supermarkets that offer cheaper items. Asda has won an additional 417,000 customers in the past three months. Meanwhile, affordable brands Aldi and Lidl reported strong sales growth.

This is in contrast to a contraction in sales for Morrisons and Waitrose, which offer more expensive products.

Kantar bases its research on a year-on-year comparison of more than 75,000 products.

Demand for private label products has also increased as consumers move away from more expensive products.

Own-brand sales rose 8.1 percent year-on-year in September, while branded goods fell 0.7 percent, Kantar reported.

McKevitt said Brits were “quite adept at finding the best value for money and retailers are expanding their range to help them do this”.