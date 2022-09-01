UK government wins pension fund legal challenge over change to RPI

The UK government has won a Supreme Court lawsuit by three major pension funds over the legality of a planned change to the inflation calculation that they claim could put millions of retirees worse off.

Trustees of the pension schemes of BT, Ford and Marks and Spencer had filed a judicial review claim against the government over plans by the UK Statistics Authority to reformulate the retail price index inflation measure from 2030 and replace it with CPIH, a version of consumer prices. Index that includes housing costs and is seen as a better measure of inflation.

The pension funds, representing nearly 450,000 members and £83bn in assets, had argued that the planned change was illegal and failed to consider the impact on millions of defined benefit pensioners, who would be worse off because their annual increases would switch from the RPI to the usually lower CPIH.

On Thursday, however, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the British government, rejecting arguments that the government or the British statistics authority had exceeded their powers in making the changes.

The ruling is important as 10.5 million people in the UK have final pay pensions in the private sector, most of which are currently linked to RPI. The pension fund executives had argued that the longer-term consequences for women could be worse, as they statistically live longer than men.

In the judicial review, the pension administrators claimed that the UK Statistics Authority and the Chancellor had failed to consider the impact of the decision on holders of RPI index-linked gilts and bonds and on retirees entitled to index-linked pensions. The pension funds also argued that the government did not properly consult with the population about the decision.

But Judge David Holgate rejected these arguments. “Parliament did not find it necessary to grant or formulate any express power to amend the RPI. Given the history and nature of the RPI as an index that measures consumer price inflation, it is of course implicit in duty. . . to compile and maintain that index so that the UKSA can amend it,” he ruled.

Ian Diamond, chief executive of the UK Statistics Authority and national statistician, welcomed the ruling and said the proposed changes could be legally and practically implemented by the authority in February 2030.

He said: “At a time of rising prices, it has never been more important to have accurate and reliable inflation figures. It has been clear to us for a number of years that the Retail Price Index is a very poor measure of inflation, with changes in consumer prices are sometimes greatly overestimated and sometimes underestimated.”

The Treasury said: “We welcome today’s judgment and are committed to publishing accurate economic data.”

A spokesperson for the pension schemes says he is “disappointed” with the ruling.

“Many investors, including pension funds, bought index-linked government bonds in good faith and are now facing losses of £90 to £100 billion,” the spokesperson said. “As a result of this decision, millions of retirees in defined benefit plans with RPI-linked benefits will become poorer through no fault of their own and face significant declines in their year-on-year income. Women will be particularly affected as they live longer and retire earlier.”

Additional reporting by Josephine Cumbo