UK government must do more to help with household energy bills, say MPs

The UK government must immediately provide additional support to households struggling with rising energy bills or at risk of further damaging the economy in general, an influential cross-party committee of MPs said Tuesday.

The House of Commons’ Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee said the energy crisis “got out before the government” and that the £15bn bailout package it unveiled in May was “overshadowed by the scale of the crisis”. It added that the crisis was partly due to the “negligent” and “incompetent” behavior of sector regulator Ofgem.

The report comes as projections for the rise in the government price cap on average energy bills have risen from around £2,800 in May to nearly £3,400 now, against a backdrop of rising gas prices in recent months.

The price cap is expected to rise to around £3,244 in October, before raising again in January amid a wider cost of living crisis.

“To prevent millions from falling into unmanageable debt, it is imperative that the bailout package is updated and implemented before October,” said Darren Jones, Labor chairman of the committee. “[That’s] when the tightness will become a complete constraint on household finances.”

The commission’s call comes as the ruling Conservative party is embroiled in a leadership contest between former Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Foreign Minister Liz Truss.

Sunak has said the government should be responsible for borrowing and defending increases in national insurance and corporate taxes. Truss, on the other hand, wants to roll back tax hikes, saying borrowing is now necessary, despite warnings it could fuel inflation, which hit a 40-year high of 9.4 percent in June.

The committee said the government should do more to target aid to the most vulnerable households, amid warnings that more than a third could face energy poverty this winter. It criticized the support provided to the extent that it also helps the wealthiest households, including those with second homes.

The report urged the government to work with energy suppliers to ensure that low-income households in debt have longer to repay, and to end the practice whereby people who are struggling are transferred to higher-rate prepayment meters.

Simon Francis of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition said he supported the report’s findings because the “crisis” facing households was “ongoing and severe”. “The energy bill crisis this winter is a nightmare scenario, but the government is sleepwalking into it,” he added.

Households are facing £94 in their bills due to the cost of transferring customers from collapsed suppliers. The committee said the cost of bailing out Bulb, the largest energy supplier to go bankrupt, would have to be paid from general taxes so as not to lead to further increases for all households. It called on Ofgem to report more regularly to the committee as the regulator tries to review the way it oversees the market.

The report also called on the government to “urgently” launch a national home insulation program, describing it as a “permanent solution to lower bills”.

In response, Ofgem said it was “welcome”[d] review by the Commission of Energy Market Regulation”, adding: “No regulator can . . . guarantee that companies will not fail in a competitive market, but we are working hard to reshape the entire market, as well as closely monitoring and holding individual energy suppliers to account.”

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said that “no national government can control global inflationary pressures” but that it has “introduced an extraordinary package of aid to help households, including £1,200 each for the most vulnerable households” .