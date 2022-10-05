UK Government debt outlook is cut from ‘stable’ to ‘NEGATIVE’
Fitch cut the outlook for its UK sovereign debt rating from stable to negative on Wednesday after new Prime Minister Liz Truss announced a crash program of debt-fuelled tax cuts.
“The large and unfunded fiscal package announced as part of the new government’s growth plan could lead to a significant increase in fiscal deficits over the medium term,” Fitch said in a statement.
