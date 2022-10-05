WhatsNew2Day
UK Government debt outlook is cut from ‘stable’ to ‘NEGATIVE’

US
By Jacky

UK sovereign debt outlook cut from ‘stable’ to ‘NEGATIVE’ by top US credit rating agency Fitch following Liz Truss’ mini-Budget debacle

By Laurence Dollimore

Published: 00:06, October 6, 2022 | Up to date: 00:06, October 6, 2022

Fitch cut the outlook for its UK sovereign debt rating from stable to negative on Wednesday after new Prime Minister Liz Truss announced a crash program of debt-fuelled tax cuts.

“The large and unfunded fiscal package announced as part of the new government’s growth plan could lead to a significant increase in fiscal deficits over the medium term,” Fitch said in a statement.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow

