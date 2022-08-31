UK government considers rent caps to protect social housing tenants

Ministers plan to introduce a rent cap for social housing tenants as part of efforts to ensure that some of England’s most vulnerable tenants are not overwhelmed by the cost of housing crisis this winter. livelihood.

Housing Secretary Greg Clark launched a consultation Wednesday to look at how best to support the 4 million households in the social rented sector, as investment bank Goldman Sachs said inflation could hit more than 20 percent early next year.

The government is considering limiting rent increases for tenants in the social sector for the coming financial year to 3, 5 or 7 percent in order to isolate them from the rising cost of living.

“In these exceptional circumstances, we must protect the most vulnerable households in the coming year. By limiting rent increases for social tenants, families across England will gain security and stability,” Clark said.

According to official data, about 17 percent of English households rent their homes from councils or housing associations. Tenants in the social rented sector generally pay less and receive more protection against eviction than those in the private sector.

The six-week government consultation will be accompanied by measures such as a £400 cut on energy bills and a £150 cut on council tax. These have been welcomed by activists, but are dwarfed by the rising costs of energy and food.

Energy regulator Ofgem said last week that gas and electricity bills for an average UK household would rise by 80 per cent to £3,549 from October.

Geeta Nanda, chair of the G15 group of housing associations, said government support was welcome, but a rent cap would affect the ability of housing associations to provide more affordable housing.

“In order to maintain and improve the homes of existing residents, and to continue to build much-needed new affordable housing, significant investments are needed every year. Rental income is critical to support this work,” she said.

Measures to protect the 4.4 million households in the private rental sector against rent increases were not included in the consultation.

Government guidelines state that landlords in the private rental sector may increase rents provided they are “fair and realistic, which is in line with average local rents”.

But according to real estate agent Hamptons, average rents for new leases have risen 10 percent in the past 12 months. Tenants across the UK have also complained that their landlords have tried to push through bigger raises, putting them at risk of being homeless.

Dan Wilson Craw, deputy director of Generation Rent, a tenant campaign group, said that “any action to protect the most vulnerable households must also protect private tenants from unaffordable rent increases.”

“As energy bills continue to climb, private tenants urgently need government intervention to help them keep their homes warm this winter.”